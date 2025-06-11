New board appointment announced at NIFDA AGM

Michael Bell OBE, NIFDA Executive Director and Ursula Lavery MBE, NIFDA Chair welcoming new board member Bernie Orr, Chief Financial Officier, SHS Group.

The Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) held its Annual General Meeting, bringing together representatives from across the industry to reflect on the past year and discuss priorities for the sector.

The 29th NIFDA AGM took place at Craigavon Civic Centre, with Alan Ramsey, Director of Trade, Innovation and Priority Sectors, Department for the Economy as guest speaker.

The event provided NIFDA members and guests with the opportunity to engage with Alan to share perspectives from their businesses, alongside the current industry challenges, policy developments and opportunities for growth, with a strong focus on collaboration, sustainability and innovation.

The AGM also saw the appointment of Bernie Orr to the NIFDA Board. Bernie is Chief Financial Officer at SHS Group and joins the board with extensive experience in fast moving consumer goods, further strengthening NIFDA’s representation across the food and drink supply chain.

Speaking after the meeting, NIFDA Chair Professor Ursula Lavery MBE called for a collaborative approach and greater policy alignment between government departments and industry: “Food and drink is the heartbeat of the Northern Ireland economy,” Ursula Lavery said.

“NIFDA member companies and the wider food and drink supply chain collectively support some 113,000 jobs across Northern Ireland and we remain the largest manufacturing sector locally. But there are significant challenges ahead, from sustainability to legislative challenges to enhancing food security in the context of a growing population.

“Our industry has the resilience and ingenuity to navigate our way through these challenges, but key to delivering further success for food and drink, and for the economy as a whole, is a more unified approach across government departments and stronger collaboration with industry. A greater level of constructive collaboration on policy can help unlock the solutions needed across planning, infrastructure and the environment to allow our industry to grow sustainably.

“We are grateful to Alan for joining us at our AGM today to explore some of these issues and NIFDA stands ready to work with policymakers and other stakeholders as we collectively take Northern Ireland food and drink forward."

Welcoming Bernie to the NIFDA Board, Ursula Lavery added: “Bernie Orr will bring expertise and fresh perspective to NIFDA which will enrich our discussions and enhance our collective decision making as we continue to navigate and drive forward the sustainable growth of Northern Ireland’s agri-food and drink sector. On behalf of NIFDA members I want to welcome Bernie to the Board.”