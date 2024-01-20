Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He is Robin Clements, a dairy farmer from Trillick, who has been vice-Chairman for the past year.

Robin succeeds Roly Graham who ended his term as Chairman at the annual meeting in mid December.

Following the various reports from the Club Secretary, William Johnston; Treasurer, Philip Clarke and Chairman Roly Graham, all positions were declared vacant and the guest speaker at the meeting, Andrew Clarke from the Foyle Food Group conducted the election of officers as follows:

Andrew Clarke (right) of Foyle Food Group and guest speaker at Fermanagh Grassland Club's annual meeting, chatting with (from left) Nigel Graham, Kinawley; Colin Foster, Macken; Robert Miller and Alistair Ferguson, from Stewartstown. Pic: Raymond Humphreys

Chairman - Robin Clements

Vice-Chairman - Alan Burleigh

Secretary - William Johnston

Treasurer - Philip Clarke

Andrew Clarke (left) of Foyle Food Group, a guest speaker at the annual meeting of Fermanagh Grassland Club, with club members (from left) Gary Wilson, Derrylin; Trevor Dunn, Brookeborough; Gary Giles, Monea and Edward Bruce, Ballinamallard.

Committee members - Chairman and John Egerton, Trevor Dunn, Alan Warnock, James Murphy, Nigel Graham and David Foster.

The main focus of the meeting was new technologies for beef with a talk presented by Andrew Clarke from Foyle Group. Also attending was Wayne Acheson, Procurement Director, Foyle Group.

Andrew, who is Agricultural Manager, outlined the remit of the Group, which was established by the Acheson family in 1977 with four divisions; primary, further processing, proteins and eco.

They now operate from five sites and eight business units across the UK and Ireland with a total of 1150 employees, with a throughput of 7000 cattle a week.

Robin Clements (left) from Trillick, the newly elected chairman of Fermanagh Grassland Club, receiving his chain of office from the outgoing chairman, Roland Graham. Pic: Raymond Humphreys

The Foyle Group was the first of the meat plants to DNA test all cattle independently following the horsegate scandal.

The group specialises in slaughtering, deboning, further processing and rendering, supplying the retail market, food service and butchery sectors.

They have already set an agriculture decarbonisation road map to 2030 focussing on three main areas animal health and nutrition, environment and genetics.

The group already works with farmers through knowledge transfer groups as well as best practice farms, site visits and through communications and through four producer clubs; Foyle Valley, Donegal Direct, Severn Vale and Melton Moubray.

In discussion at the annual meeting of Fermanagh Grassland Club are (from left) William Johnston, secretary; Roland Graham, chairman; Wayne Acheson and Andrew Clarke of Foyle Food Group, the guest speakers. Pic: Raymond Humphreys

Andrew explained how their hill farm, grassland farm and finishing farm, all have projects and targets with the aim of improving farm performance. The hill farm is stocked with Galloway/Blue Grey crosses using the top 1 per cent of genetics with the AA cross calves outwintered on the hill and progeny finishing at 19 months at an average 354kgs carcase weight highlighting the benefits of genetics.

On the finishing farm, 100 cattle a week are brought in to replace the same number of finished cattle where they are subject to various feeding and housing trials. They are currently experimenting with composted material for bedding as well as housing design.

An innovative handling facility includes a double race.

An extensive area of the grassland farm is planted in multi-species swards.