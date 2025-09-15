New degree courses at Queens a positive step for NI agri-food industry: Lockhart

Agriculture in Northern Ireland has received a welcome boost with the announcement that Queens University in Belfast is launching new undergraduate degree courses in veterinary biosciences and agricultural sciences.

The full-time BSc (Hons) programmes will commence in September 2026.

DUP Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson, Carla Lockhart MP, has described the move as a positive step forward for Queens University and the agri-food sector in Northern Ireland.

“Students across Northern Ireland will have an opportunity to avail of innovative agricultural and veterinary science-based courses on their doorstep. The new degree courses will provide an excellent foundation for anyone interested in embarking on a career in agriculture, animal health, veterinary science or research.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart

“The veterinary biosciences course is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland. It aims to deliver dynamic, research-led education with focus on animal health, welfare, disease and biomedical science. Students will gain a comprehensive understanding of the biology underpinning veterinary medicine, and a Master’s level (MSci) qualification will be available for those interested in pursuing advanced study.

“The agricultural science degree will equip students with scientific knowledge and the practical skills to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving global agri-food sector. Both courses will give students the option to integrate a professional studies year, either locally or internationally.”

The announcement from Queens comes as the new veterinary nursing and animal health and practice BSc (Hons) degree courses get underway at the Ulster University’s Coleraine campus this month. The Upper Bann MP added: “The veterinary nursing courses were announced in January, and at the time I expressed an urgent need for veterinary medicine courses to be added to the prospectus.

“Northern Ireland is the only region in the UK without a dedicated veterinary education facility. Our industry is heavily dependent on graduates from the UK, Ireland and Europe.

“The veterinary profession is an integral part of our agri-food industry. The new courses at the University of Ulster and Queens University are a positive step forward. Perhaps this will pave the way for the future development of a new bespoke veterinary school in Northern Ireland.”

Ms Lockhart continued: “In 2021 former Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots commissioned an SIB report which confirmed that Northern Ireland needs to address concerns surrounding a shortage of veterinary surgeons.

“There is a growing demand for qualified vets, especially in larger mixed practices located in rural areas. The agriculture industry is heavily reliant on vets for routine on-farm work, TB testing, meat inspections in abattoirs, conducting innovative and cutting-edge research and overseeing imports and exports.

“A dedicated veterinary education facility would encourage students to remain and study in Northern Ireland. This would also help to attract students from farming and lower socio-economic backgrounds, providing a more cost-effective option compared to living and studying elsewhere.

“Securing the long-term supply of vets would bolster the agri-food industry and help to enhance economic growth.”