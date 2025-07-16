New documentary kick starts conversation on the future of ruminant livestock production

Attending the most recent screening of the World Without Cows documentary l to r: Tom Lyons, journalist; Dr Mark Lyons, CEO Alltech and Emma Walls, chief executive, National Dairy Council. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

The last 12 months have seen a new feature-length documentary ‘World Without Cows’ initiate a fundamental conversation on how our world might look if it was devoid of all cattle.

Its latest screening was held at Alltech’s headquarters in Dunboyne, Co Meath. The event was attended by farming and food leaders from across the island of Ireland.

This was the latest of over 170 screenings, held in countries around the world, a significant number that took place at international film festivals.

Michelle Michael is one of the documentary’s two co-creators: the other is Brandon Whitworth. Both are based out of Nicholasville in Kentucky.

Michelle attended the Dunboyne screen of ‘World Without Cows’.

She commented: “Our initial objective was to gain independent credibility for the documentary and the messages it contains.

“And we have succeeded in doing this. Up to this point, the film has been screened at nine international films across the United States and Europe with hopefully more to come

“This means nine fully independent teams of scrutineers watched the film and deemed it to be suitable for screening at their respective events. And we hope to build on this for the future.”

Michelle added: “Courtesy of our jobs with Alltech, Brandon and I have had the opportunity to visit hundreds of farms around the world on which cattle play a pivotal role. This has been a totally eye-opening experience for us.

“So we are fully aware of the role that cattle play at a societal level in so many countries.

“This, in turn, has fundamental links to food production and the role these animals play in maintaining the environmental infrastructure and the tremendous levels of biodiversity found in so many rural communities around the world.”

And so the genesis for what was to become the World Without Cows documentary started to take shape. But who was going to pay for it?

Michelle Michael again: “This documentary is the brainchild of Alltech CEO and President Mark Lyons, who approached Brandon and I and asked us to investigate this question of what a world without cows would look like.

“While Mark commissioned the documentary it was made totally clear from the outset that we would have total editorial control over the project. The final documentary would be our story: no one else’s. And we had license and a responsibility to tell that true story – no matter what hard truths or issues we uncovered along our investigation”

Michelle is quick to confirm that the documentary relates the complexities associated with cattle production systems that are practised around the world and how they interact with food production systems, environmental protection and the cultural significance placed on cattle by so many communities in countries around the world.

Richard Lally is technical manager, business development at Alltech. He points to the fundamental role played by the documentary in confirming the regenerative nature of livestock production.

“The nutrients produced in slurries and farmyard manures are continuously recycled through the soil,” he further explained.

“These processes are at the very heart of sustainable dairy and beef production.”

‘World Without Cows’ was not produced to deliver a definitive perspective on cattle-based production systems.

“That was the last thing we wanted to do,” stressed Michelle Michael.

“Our aim is to use the documentary as a means of starting an international conversation on these fundamentally important matters. And it has already started: so let’s see where this takes us.”

Significantly, Richard Lally believes that World Without Cows can be used to inform policy makers within the European Union and internationally on the crucially important and positive role that cattle already play, where the fundamental issues of food security, environmental protection and climate change are concerned.

He continued: “The documentary has already been shown to politicians and stakeholder groups here in Ireland plus representatives of the European Commission in Brussels.

“Our aim is to screen the documentary for the benefit of policy makers in countries around the world during the period ahead.

“The feedback received up to this point has been very positive. There has been very strong commendation for the very precise way in which the documentary clarifies the role played by dairy and beef production at the very heart of so many food production systems.”

Looking ahead, Michelle Michael and Brandon Whitworth will be producing a companion piece to World Without Cows, which will specifically profile the sustainable nature of grass-based dairy and beef productions systems.

The plan is to unveil the combined documentaries at the COP 30 Summit, taking place in Brazil later this year.

“We are filming in Ireland at the present time,” Michelle confirmed.

“COP 30 is the perfect venue at which to further profile World Without Cows. Our aim is to build further interest in the documentary by giving it as wide a screening opportunity as possible in countries around the world.

She concluded: “World Without Cows addresses the fundamental issue: are we better off in a world without cattle?

“The documentary is non-prescriptive. However, its scope is such that everyone can have a real say in the debate that will be required in delivering a definitive response to this question.”