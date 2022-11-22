New Garden Potato range from Wilson's Country

These potatoes have been grown using only a natural seaweed extract and without the addition or need for artificial fertilisers.

The seaweed is hand harvested from the cold waters of the North Atlantic Sea, just off the Irish coastline in County Donegal.

This seaweed extract is a high quality concentrated extract of Ascophyllum nodosum which only grows in the cold waters of the North Atlantic.

Joanne Weir, Sales & Marketing Manager at Wilson’s Country, with the company’s new Garden Potato range, now available in-store across the island of Ireland.

Ireland has some of the best seaweed harvest and management regulations in the world.

This ensures the sustainability and environmental health of the seaweed ecosystem, now and into the future.

The north-west coast of Ireland has some of the purest growth conditions for Ascophyllum nodosum seaweed due to clean ocean currents sweeping in from the North Atlantic Ocean, low industrial activity on the western seaboard of Ireland and low oil tanker traffic.

The seaweed is cold extracted, this ensures no chemicals are added to the product which limits damage to the seaweed properties preserving the nutrients, vitamins and antioxidants naturally contained within the product.

Advertisement

The seaweed extractis applied to the growing potato plant, helping to reduce stress, improvenutrition uptake and quality, and stimulate the growth of roots and flowers.

After regular applications, plants achieve their full potential and maximise their yield.

Wilson’s Country have worked closely with their growers to trial and develop this method of growing potatoes and are delighted to launch packs onto Irish shelves in November.

This new product will be launched in a refreshed design of the Wilson’s Country Garden Potato bag.

Advertisement

There is limited availability of product this year with further production planned for next season.