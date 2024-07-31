New GB marketing authorisation for Avian Encephalomyelitis
and live on Freeview channel 276
James Bishop, technical consultant at Elanco, says epidemic tremors in broilers is a critical disease.
“The symptoms of this viral disease in broilers include nervous signs, imbalance with birds sitting on their hocks, paralysis and tremors of the head, neck and wings that can lead to high mortality and morbidity of 5-60%,” says Dr Bishop.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“The impact of this disease in adult birds in lay can lead to a drop in egg production by 5-10% that can last more than two weeks. Hatchability in breeding stock may also drop by 5% with vertical transmission to the progeny.”
He says, even though the impacts are detrimental, there have been limited preventative vaccines available for this disease in Great Britain.
“The availability of AviPro™ AE offers pullet rearers and broiler breeders an alternative solution to a critically important disease, as there is no treatment available once the disease is present,” he says.
Dr Bishop says, AviPro™ AE is a liquid suspension that is administered via the drinking water in the rearing period and makes up a key part of the vaccination programme.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The vaccine is a prescription only medicine. For further information please contact your veterinary practice, an Elanco representative or head to the website: https://www.myelanco.co.uk/products/avipro-ae
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.