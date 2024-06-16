Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the general election less than three weeks away farmers across GB and Northern Ireland are apprehensive about the future.

DUP Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson Carla Lockhart said: “The upcoming election will be the most important in a generation for food and farming

throughout the British Isles.”

The Upper Bann candidate added: "I am urging farmers and everyone living in rural communities to turn up and cast their vote wisely on Thursday 4th July. The agri-food sector is a key-player in Northern Ireland, providing food, employment and tourism opportunities.

Dromore High School students who are promoting diversity in agriculture, Quinn McCracken, James Menet and Caitlyn Patterson are pictured with Upper Bann Westminster candidate Carla Lockhart.

“The stakes are high, agriculture and horticulture are under huge pressure, and the Government must focus firmly on safeguarding and improving the agri-food industry. If managed carefully the sector has the potential to contribute even more to the economy, and make family farms and rural businesses more sustainable for the future."

Ms Lockhart added: "In recent years the agri-food industry has been under enormous pressure from cheap imported food, workforce shortages, wet weather and severe flooding, rising overhead costs and volatile farm-gate prices. Livestock movement restrictions between GB and NI have also reduced markets for pedigree cattle and sheep; while diseases such as TB and BVD continue to decimate family farms causing mental health and financial challenges. A shortage of veterinary medicines is also causing concern.

“Farmers are very concerned about the future provision of farm support and pressures from red tape and bureaucracy. There is also a pressing need for clarity on tax changes.

“It is crucial that the next Government recognises the value of the agriculture industry. We need a fair deal for farmers, and a commitment that all imported food must be on a par with our unrivalled high animal health and welfare standards. Local farmers are the best in the business and cheap imports and free-trade agreements are undervaluing our agri-food sector.”

Carla Lockhart continued: "I’ve been a Westminster MP for five years and I have a record of speaking, working and delivering for my constituents, as well as farmers and local businesses.

“This election is about the future of our country and I am ready to take on this challenge to continue serving as an MP, working tirelessly to build a prosperous Northern Ireland.

“Parliament needs to get back to business. Farming is a 365-day occupation which provides home-grown, fully traceable food. There is a lot of work to be done to boost UK food production while caring for environment and providing solutions such as renewable energy alternatives to address the challenge of climate change. We need practical policies which invest in the future of GB and Northern Ireland, boost economic growth and employment."

