New Holland UK dealer award for Burkes of Cornascriebe
Co Armagh firm Burkes of Cornascriebe Ltd has been named as the New Holland ‘Small UK Dealer of the Year’ by New Holland.
New Holland recently announced the winners of its 2022 UK and ROI Dealer of The Year Awards, which celebrate excellence in performance and service quality across its extensive UK and Ireland dealer network.
The awards were announced at the 2023 Dealer Kick Off Meeting which was held at the Basildon plant followed by an evening dinner and horse racing at the Chelmsford City Racecourse. The awards were presented by Sean Lennon, Vice President New Holland Agriculture Europe together with David Rapkins, New Holland recently appointed Business Director for UK & ROI.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Main category winners:
Overall, UK Dealer of the Year: Lloyd Ltd
Ireland Dealer of the Year: MC&S Agri Sales Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Medium Uk Dealer of the Year: Ravenhill Ltd
Small UK Dealer of the Year: Burkes of Cornascriebe Ltd
Product Line Category Winners:
Combine Dealer of the Year: Russells Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tractor Dealer of the Year: Ravenhill Ltd
Hay & Forage Dealer of the Year: Ernest Doe & Sons Ltd
Aftersales Dealer of the Year: Agricar Ltd
Implements Dealer of the Year: Agricar Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Construction Equipment Dealer of the Year: Menai Tractors Ltd
Telehandler Dealer of the Year: Ernest Doe & Sons Ltd
David Rapkins, New Holland Business Director UK & ROI, said: “I would like to express my congratulations to all the 2022 New Holland Dealer of the Year winners. These awards are created to motivate and encourage all our dealers to drive business growth.
"We acknowledge and thank the whole team in each dealership which includes service, parts, marketing, administration support and all the sales teams. 2022 was a very successful year for New Holland and our dealers which shows the excellent teamwork across our whole dealer network.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
New Holland Agriculture's reputation is built on the success of their customers from a wide range of sectors.