New Holland UK dealer award for Burkes of Cornascriebe

New Holland recently announced the winners of its 2022 UK and ROI Dealer of The Year Awards, which celebrate excellence in performance and service quality across its extensive UK and Ireland dealer network.

The awards were announced at the 2023 Dealer Kick Off Meeting which was held at the Basildon plant followed by an evening dinner and horse racing at the Chelmsford City Racecourse. The awards were presented by Sean Lennon, Vice President New Holland Agriculture Europe together with David Rapkins, New Holland recently appointed Business Director for UK & ROI.

Main category winners:

New Holland Dealer Of The Year 2022 Ireland

Overall, UK Dealer of the Year: Lloyd Ltd

Ireland Dealer of the Year: MC&S Agri Sales Ltd

Medium Uk Dealer of the Year: Ravenhill Ltd

Small UK Dealer of the Year: Burkes of Cornascriebe Ltd

Product Line Category Winners:

Combine Dealer of the Year: Russells Ltd

Tractor Dealer of the Year: Ravenhill Ltd

Hay & Forage Dealer of the Year: Ernest Doe & Sons Ltd

Aftersales Dealer of the Year: Agricar Ltd

Implements Dealer of the Year: Agricar Ltd

Construction Equipment Dealer of the Year: Menai Tractors Ltd

Telehandler Dealer of the Year: Ernest Doe & Sons Ltd

David Rapkins, New Holland Business Director UK & ROI, said: “I would like to express my congratulations to all the 2022 New Holland Dealer of the Year winners. These awards are created to motivate and encourage all our dealers to drive business growth.

"We acknowledge and thank the whole team in each dealership which includes service, parts, marketing, administration support and all the sales teams. 2022 was a very successful year for New Holland and our dealers which shows the excellent teamwork across our whole dealer network.”

