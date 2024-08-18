Lori Hartman (Senior Lecturer, CAFRE) and Anne Marie Grant (Lecturer, CAFRE) invite those interested in attaining a Level 3 professional Floristry qualification to get in contact with them. Visit Greenmount Campus, Antrim between 12 noon and 7pm on Thursday 22 August to hear about new course developments.

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has been delivering a professional Level 3 Floristry programme since 1999.

CAFRE are pleased to announce from this September Level 3 Floristry training will be delivered as a Work-based Diploma. The part-time course will be available to access through the Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Framework.

This update reflects the college’s commitment to ensuring programmes delivered meet the needs of learners and those of the industry they are designed to support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lori Hartman, Senior Lecturer commented: “Offering the Level 3 Diploma in Work-based Floristry, available through the Apprenticeship programme, allows employers the opportunity to upskill their staff through workplace training. To be eligible for the course applicants need to be working, or on work placement, in a local Floristry business for a minimum of 21 hours per week. As the only Apprenticeship training provider in Northern Ireland, we are excited with this new development which will offer businesses greater flexibility and support.”

The Level 3 Diploma in Work-based Floristry will be taught by experienced tutors at Greenmount Campus, Antrim. The qualification will take two years to achieve, with learners attending the campus one day per week.

Anne-Marie Grant, Floristry Lecturer added: “Through completing the programme learners will develop their knowledge and skills, demonstrating their commitment to Continuous Professional Development. There will be no exams, however, learners will develop a portfolio of evidence and complete short assignments to demonstrate their competencies. We will also encourage learners to attend networking events and support them in entering Floristry competitions to showcase their talents and skills.”

Floristry businesses need to thrive and compete, as weddings, christenings, events, and other special occasions are never complete without a selection of exquisite flowers. Developments in the industry require businesses to adapt and change. Through training both new members of staff and existing employees, businesses can grow talent and develop motivated, skilled and qualified staff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you are a Floristry business owner and want to improve productivity, sustainability and innovation within your company the Level 3 Diploma in Floristry offers an attractive option for you, and your staff. Drop in at Greenmount Campus, Antrim between 12 noon and 7:00pm on Thursday 22 August, to have an informal discussion with CAFRE Floristry staff about the new course and discover how you can grow your career.