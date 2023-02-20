New Mini Ridden Ponies Classes for Balmoral Show 2023

The new classes are in Lead Rein & First Ridden Show Pony & Show Hunter and Lead Rein & First Ridden M&M.

Full details can be found in the Prize Schedule which is available at www.balmoralshow.co.uk.

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to Balmoral Park from Wednesday 10th May to Saturday 13th May 2023.

Ellie Murphy on Toffee and Lily Murphy on Harvey join Carolyn Greene, RUAS, to launch the new mini classes.

Balmoral Show, in partnership with Ulster Bank, is Northern Ireland’s largest agri-food event, promising a fun-filled day out for all the family.

There really is something for everyone to enjoy! Come along and see for yourself; sample fantastic local food, browse trade stands, visit the fun fair and be entertained by top names on the Downtown Show Stage.

