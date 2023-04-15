New Names at Antrim Agricultural Society’s AGM

During the AGM’s formal proceedings two Templepatrick locals, Wilbert Rankin and Marlene Watt, were respectively appointed President and Patron. The positions had become vacant after the passing of the former president, Fred Duncan, and patron, Jimmy Crawford, two long standing and dedicated members of the Society to whom tributes were paid.

Willis Mackey, from Antrim, was then appointed Treasurer, filling the post vacated by director Brian Hunter.

Wilbert, is a retired dairy farmer who is passionate about the Holstein cattle breed and the animals associated judging at agricultural shows, and is a former Treasurer of the Society.

Pictured being welcomed on board by George Robson, Chairman of Antrim Agricultural Society (far right), are new office bearers at the AGM (l-r): Willis Mackey, Treasurer and Wilbert Rankin, President.

Marlene’s late husband, James, was a well known and long time director of the Society. Over the years at the Show she would have competed in competitions like floral art and those of the Women’s Institute.

Willis, who is now retired and keeps himself busy as a part-time sheep farmer, made a career in agriculture mainly with the O’Kane Poultry group, including 25 years with McLarnon Feeds, holding positions up to director level. In the past, he and his son Stewart would have also showed Texel sheep at the Show.

All Directors and other positions which were up for re-election at the meeting were re-elected, and John Herron retired from being a Director of the Society.

The reports by the secretary and treasurer on the success of last years returning show, since the Covid break, left everyone in a positive mood and chairman George Robson added: “It was great to get the show back on the road last year after the Covid hiatus. We must remain optimistic that we can team together and secure pre-pandemic levels of sponsorship so we can ensure the show returns as big as ever this year.

"We are indebted to all of our sponsors for their support and to our volunteers without whom the show could not go on. I’m delighted that our title Sponsor, Randox and Fane Valley our Principal Livestock sponsor have both already re-committed their support, and we, of course, welcome all other annual supporters and and new sponsors to join them.”