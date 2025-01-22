New £1 million DAERA survey vessel renamed in honour of unwavering champion for nature

Minister Muir is pictured with members of the Breen family at the renaming ceremony. Pictured (L-R) are Joe Breen (Jr), Louisa Breen, Minister Andrew Muir, Anne (Huggy) Breen, Sarah Wynne (nee Breen) and Mark Wynne.

Family, friends and ex-colleagues of the late Joe Breen OBE met at Belfast Marina in Abercorn Basin for the renaming of the Department’s new survey vessel to the ‘Joe Breen’.

The renaming ceremony was hosted by Minister Muir along with members of the Breen family including his widow Huggy and children Sarah and Joe (Jr). Joe was a much-loved and highly respected member of the DAERA Marine and Fisheries team with a career spanning over 30 years in the Civil Service, primarily in the field of marine conservation and environmental protection. He died in June 2024 after a short illness.

Having heard of Joe’s work from both officials and stakeholders, particularly the Rathlin Islanders, Minister Muir made the decision that the new DAERA boat would be named after Joe.

Minister Muir stated: “It is most fitting that this new and innovative survey vessel is named after Joe, who spear-headed innovation in marine survey for so many years. Joe also pioneered the work on the first Marine Conservation Zones around Northern Ireland,

“He had that special gift of bringing complex science to life with other scientists and the public alike through pictures, radio and television. I am so pleased that Joe’s efforts both within the Department and in his expansive volunteering with Community Rescue, RNLI, the Naval Reserve and in other areas were recognised in October 2023 in his being awarded an OBE.

“Joe was an exceptional officer and leaves a strong legacy of innovation in the many scientists that he worked with in the Department. It is so appropriate that this beautiful survey catamaran is also now part of that legacy.”

Joe’s wife Huggy said: “We are deeply honoured that Joe’s legacy will live on through this survey vessel. His guiding principle was never to seek financial gain, but to be remembered for his good initiatives and unwavering commitment to helping others. On behalf of our entire family circle, I wish to express our heartfelt gratitude for this great honour of renaming the Department’s new survey vessel the SV Joe Breen.

"Joe had a deep love and passion for the sea and was an unwavering champion for nature. His legacy in marine conservation science will hopefully shape the future for the next generation, ensuring that the complex balance between marine resource exploitation and sustainability is maintained. It is especially meaningful that his memory will continue on the sea, where he spent his happiest times and we are delighted that his name will live on, on the high seas.”

Minister Muir spent some time with the family aboard the Survey Vessel Joe Breen, emerging then to complete the naming ceremony with Breen family members.

The event was watched from the shore by a wider collection of family, friends and ex-colleagues, all of whom then had the opportunity to tour the SV Joe Breen.