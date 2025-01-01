New rules for XL Bully dogs now in force
The application window for XL Bully dog exemptions is now closed. Anyone who has an XL Bully dog that is not exempted is breaking the law and faces prosecution and a criminal record. Their dog will also be seized, and it will be for a Court to determine whether it can be exempted.
DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “The level of risk associated with XL Bully type dogs is well known. From today, it is illegal to own an XL Bully dog without an Exemption Certificate. This is the second stage of legal safeguarding measures which I introduced to ensure the safety and protection of the public, livestock and other animals.
“I know the majority of dog owners are responsible and have taken the necessary steps to comply with the new laws. Unfortunately, if owners have not acted to exempt their XL Bully dog they are now in breach of the legal requirements and will face enforcement action. My Department will continue to support councils to make sure the safeguards are effectively enforced."
XL Bully owners are reminded that they must abide by the conditions of exemption for their exemption certificate to remain valid. If your XL Bully dog is not neutered you must arrange for your dog to be neutered, and evidence provided to your local council by 30 June 2025.
These rules follow on from the implementation of legal safeguards which took effect from 5 July and now by law requires owners of XL Bully type dogs to ensure their dog is muzzled and, on a lead, when in a public place. Selling, gifting, exchanging, or breeding from an XL Bully type dog is also prohibited.
More information can be found at www.nidirect.gov.uk/xlbullydogs.