New safety campaign – I am vital to UK agriculture

The National Association of Agricultural Contractors (NAAC) has produced new stickers aiming to visually remind everyone to stay safe with a simple message, ‘I am vital to UK Agriculture – Stay Safe’.

The NAAC is asking its contractor members and the wider farming community to join forces and remind each other that we are all vital by placing stickers in prominent places. The sticker campaign is aiming to prompt more thinking about safety and remind everyone to act, whether that is always wearing a helmet when riding a quad bike, making sure PTO guards are always in place or perhaps switching off a machine before clearing a blockage.

Commenting Jill Hewitt, NAAC CEO said: ‘It is all too easy when under pressure to think that health and safety is all about paperwork and hassle. However, the number of fatal and serious incidents in farming continues to remain stubbornly high and the NAAC wants to visually remind everyone to protect themselves and colleagues. We urge everyone to use these stickers as a heads up to take that extra time to make sure a job is done safely and get everyone home to their families at the end of the day.”

The NAAC asks that agricultural contractors, farmers and the wider industry come together to use the stickers as a visual reminder anywhere that will prompt action to stay safe. There will be a social media campaign to promote the stickers, which will be available from the NAAC stand (number 504) at the Cereals event on 11-12 June 2025.