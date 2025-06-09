New season Comber potatoes: on their way to a shop near you

Comber potatoes will be in the shops on Wednesday next (June 11th). The first of this year’s crops will be dug in the North Down area just 24 hours earlier.

“We are delighted to have local new season crops in the shops so early,” confirmed Wilson’s County sales and marketing manager, Joanne Weir.

“Last year crops were not harvested until the last week of June. New season Comber potatoes remain a firm favourite with consumers of all ages across

Northern Ireland.”

Looking forward to New Season Comber potatoes being in the shops on Wednesday, June 11th: Newtownards potato grower William Gilmore, his grandson Jacob, Wilson's Country agronomist Stuart Meredith (left) and company sales & marketing manager: Joanne Weir

Meanwhile, extremes of weather are not new phenomena for local potato farmers to be grappling with.

“Normally the issue is a combination of too much rain and cooler than normal temperatures,” commented Newtownards grower, William Gilmore.

“But this year the polar opposite has been the case. The new season crops have been coping with almost drought-like conditions for the past six weeks and more.

“Thankfully the rains have returned. But, as of a few weeks ago, it was fast becoming a touch and go situation. All the crops were crying out for rain.”

Making the difference for William were the excellent planting conditions that were the order of the day between the end of January and the middle of March.

This year he is a growing a range of new season potato varieties. These include: Home Guard; Accord, Queen’s Navan and Sagitta.

Wilson’s County agronomist, Stuart Meredith, is quick to highlight the tremendous skill and innovation displayed by William Gilmore and other early season potato growers in getting such high quality produce available for market this year.

He said: “The spring of 2025 has been one of the driest and warmest on record. Growing successful crops of potatoes never comes about by accident.

“Ensuring this has been achieved in 2025 reflects the years of commitment on the part of growers in maximising the quality of their soils.

“Added to this is their extensive skills’ base and their total commitment to meeting the full management needs of their crops at all times.

“Moreover, in the case of William this was achieved without the use of polythene crop covers directly after planting or irrigation when the weather turned exceptionally dry.”

Recent years have seen a tremendous resurgence in demand for potatoes, particularly amongst younger age groups.

Joanne Weir again: “Potato consumption levels continue to grow. This reflects the growing recognition of the health, value for money, and nutritional benefits they offer.

“Early potatoes have a unique ‘earthy’ flavour. They can be quickly boiled in their skins and enjoyed as part of a main course or included in salads.

“Consumers want to get back to basics and potatoes allow them to do this in very satisfying manner.”

New Season potatoes will be available in all TESCO, SuperValu and Dunnes Stores’ outlets over the coming days.

For further information, contact Wilson’s Country on (028) 38391029.