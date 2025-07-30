New season Irish Queens potatoes land in M&S stores today

L-R: Michelle Allen, Produce Buyer at M&S, Richard Orr, Owner of AM Farming, Shaun Doherty, Senior Agronomist at M&S

Marks & Spencer is proud to partner with AM Farming, a family-run business based in Crossgar, Co Down, to bring customers across Ireland the freshest, best-tasting local new season Queens potatoes.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AM Farming is run by Richard and Sharon Glover-Orr, alongside their children Alfie (7) and Mia (4) – after whom the business is named. Richard is a fifth-generation potato farmer, with family roots in potato farming stretching back to the townland of Greyabbey.

This July, freshly dug Queens potatoes will arrive on M&S shelves in a special 2.5kg pack – a moment he describes as his childhood dream come true. As a boy, Richard remembers seeing M&S farmers pictured in stores and aspiring to be one of them. “M&S require that extra care, quality and taste in their produce – that’s what I’m passionate about,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Queens variety has a long and proud history on the island of Ireland, known for its unique dry matter quality, producing a fluffy, floury potato bursting with flavour.

L-R: Shaun Doherty, Senior Agronomist at M&S, Richard Orr, Owner of AM Farming and Michelle Allen, Produce Buyer at M&S

Richard explained: “We want to feed people quality local produce. Queens should never be washed as the goodness is in the skin – just brush off any excess soil, power boil them, and roast them for the ultimate serve.”

Unlike others who rush early harvests, M&S works with Richard to wait until the optimal harvest window to ensure each potato delivers the signature floury texture and light, fluffy taste that Queens are famous for.

Shaun Doherty, Senior Agronomist at M&S added: “This is the ideal location to grow Queens, and Richard’s generational knowledge makes him an expert. Queens come into season three months earlier than other varieties, and their light fluffiness makes them so special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farm also grows oats, wheat, and beans as part of its sustainable approach to soil health. Richard is committed to protecting and enriching his land, explaining: “When I came home to farm, we changed our approach to reduce cultivation. We brought in a machine that prepares the soil in one pass instead of four, reducing carbon emissions and protecting soil structure. We also grow cover crops over winter to hold nutrients for the following crops. This helps protect the environment and keeps the soil healthy for generations to come.”

Queens are harvested and handled entirely on Richard’s farm. He harvests the potatoes himself, gently brushes them to remove excess soil, and packs them directly on site before they are delivered to M&S stores – meaning no one else touches the potatoes before the customer does.

Shaun added: “Richard’s produce impressed us from the outset – his ethos, passion, and knowledge are clear. We encourage customers to try these Queens and follow the cooking instructions on the pack to experience their ultimate flavour.”

The launch of AM Farming’s new season Queens potatoes is the result of a successful supplier pitch at last year’s Balmoral Show, facilitated by Food NI. Just one year later, Richard’s potatoes will be available to M&S customers from 30th July at all 22 stores in Northern Ireland and 16 stores in the Republic of Ireland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Richard, it’s a proud family moment: “The realisation that this is going to be my product on the shelf, with my picture on the bag, is really special. AM stands for Alfie and Mia, so it’s something for my children too. We want M&S customers to lift their first bag of Queens and say wow.”