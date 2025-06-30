New Suckler Cow Scheme animal information screens available now

stock image

New Suckler Cow Scheme animal information screens, designed to assist farm businesses in better managing their breeding practices, have been added to the Beef Sustainability Package Portal.

Introduced by the Department in April this year as part of the Sustainable Agriculture Programme, the Suckler Cow Scheme encourages farm businesses to adopt improved breeding management practices in suckler cow production to reduce Greenhouse Gas emissions, leading to improved environmental sustainability and enhanced overall productivity.

From today (Monday, 30th June) , farm businesses and authorised persons who have opted into the scheme, can check the portal to view their calving event information and check if they will be eligible for payment.

Minister Muir said: “The Suckler Cow Scheme plays an important role in supporting our farm businesses contribute to the achievement of our environmental and climate change goals as well as helping improve overall farm efficiency. The addition of the animal information screens will provide farm businesses with vital information to improve their breeding management practices. I encourage all farm businesses who opt into the Scheme to make full use of the information on the portal.”

Suckler Cow Scheme animal information screens are available at: https://www2.dardni.gov.uk/beefsustainability.

Eligible farm businesses must opt into the Scheme online to receive payment and can do so now via the DAERA website at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/how-do-i-opt-sc-scheme. DAERA has streamlined the opt-in process, requiring only the completion of a tick-box.

Farm businesses must opt in by 31 March 2026 to receive payments for eligible births in the 2025 Scheme year. Once opted in, businesses will continue to receive Suckler Cow Scheme payments each subsequent year for the duration of the Scheme, provided they meet the eligibility requirements annually.

To avail of the Suckler Cow Scheme in any given year, businesses must have claimed and be eligible for the Farm Sustainability Transition Payment in 2025 or Farm Sustainability Payment from 2026 onwards. No penalties will apply if farm businesses opt in but do not have any eligible animals in that Scheme year.

Full details of the Suckler Cow Scheme, including business and animal eligibility rules, are available on the DAERA webpage at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/suckler-cow-scheme