New ‘XI’ prefix livestock tags will be available to purchase from tag suppliers and can be used immediately from the week commencing 24 June 2024.

Existing stocks of ‘UK’ tags held by livestock keepers can continue to be used alongside the new ‘XI’ prefix tags until the final switchover date expected in January 2025. Further details on this final switchover date will be provided in due course.

DAERA recommends that ‘XI’ prefixed tags are applied to all newborn animals when available particularly if it is likely that the animal will be exported in the future, otherwise they may have to be re-identified prior to export.

In advance of the rollout of the new XI tags, keepers are advised that they should not order large quantities of ‘UK’ tags that cannot be used from January 2025.

New ‘XI’ prefix livestock tags will be available to purchase from tag suppliers on week commencing 24 June 2024.

More information on this change, including a set of Q&As is available from the DAERA website: Introduction to Identification, Registration and Movement of Animals | Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (daera-ni.gov.uk)

