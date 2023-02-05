New Year machinery sales begin with a bang

The auction held last weekend saw over 2,500 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 75%.

Demand was high with vehicles selling to £23,600 for a Massey Ferguson 6480 2007, outside items selling to £9,700 for a Patterson bed tiller and inside items selling to £600 for a Thor 6 ton log splitter.

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday, 24th February with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday, 13th February with the last day for machinery to be entered Thursday 23rd February.

Leading prices as follows:

Outside Machinery and Vehicles: £23,600 for a Massey Ferguson 6480 2007, £17,600 for a Land Rover Defender 90 2012, £15,700 for a Massey Ferguson 6270, £9,700 for a Patterson bed tiller, £7,300 for a Abbey 1600 slurry tanker, £4,900 for a 12x6 Hudson stock trailer with decks, £4,200 for a Kverneland ES95 4 furrow reversible, £4,100 for a Belmac slurry tanker, £4,000 for a Abbey slurry tanker 1600gln, £4,000 for a HI spec 2000gln slurry tanker, £3,700 for a Richard Western D10 rear discharge dung spreader, £3,300 for a Spearhead hedge cutter, £2,900 for a White Mitsubishi Pickup 2010, £2,900 for a Hi Spec 2000 slurry tanker, £2,800 for a Toyota Land Cruiser 2002, £2,800 for a Star 1300gln slurry tanker, £2,600 for a David Brown 995 with power loader 1973, £2,500 for a Mitsubishi L200 2006, £2,500 for a Frazer Silage Trailer 10 Ton, £2,500 for a Lean to shed 47x20x12 and £2,500 for a 1300gln Redrock slurry bogey with wide angle shaft.

Inside Machinery: £600 for a Thor 6 ton log splitter, £600 for a Honda power Screed, £500 for a Turbo cut lawnmower, £430 for a 8HP static 3 phase convertor, £400 for an anvil, £390 for a Hawk power washer, £350 for a PTO Generator, £280 for a Antique hooking plate, £270 for a Job lot of children’s soft play material, £260 for a Bottas bin trolley on wheels & boxes, £260 for a Furnace gas & tank, £250 for a Cement mixer & stand electric, £250 for an Allen scythe 4 stroke and £250 for a blow heater.

