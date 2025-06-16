Newry Show recognises the invaluable contributions made by Society members

The recent launch of Newry Show 2025 included a series of presentations to long standing members of the agricultural society, all of whom who had made an invaluable contribution to the management of the event and the well being of the agricultural society over many years.

Newry Show Society Chairman, Brian Lockhart, commented: “Our show has a history stretching back to 1869. Throughout this period, it has reflected the significance of farming and food in the Newry and Mourne area. And this continues to be the case.”

He added: “Newry Show Society comprises a strong group of members, all of whom work so hard on a voluntary basis, year-in, year-out.

“Of equal significance is the commitment our members have always made to pass on their enthusiasm for Newry Show to the next generation.”

Long standing Newry Show Society member, Brendan Durkin (2nd left) receives a presentation of a framed Nathan Pierson photograph at the recent launch event for Newry Show 2025. Adding their congratulations are: David Lee-Surginor, deputy chairman of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council; Tommy Collins, president Newry Agricultural Show Society; Nathan Pierson and Brian Lockhart, chairman of Newry Agricultural Show Society (right)

The presentations made on the evening of the 2025 Newry Show launch comprised a series of framed photographs taken by noted wildlife photographer: Nathan Pierson (Nat Photography).

By common consent, last year’s Newry Show was one of 2024’s top highlights. Many refer to it as being ‘the perfect family day out’.

The sun shone, the site was resplendent while the turnout of livestock, trade exhibitors and other attractions combined to deliver a tremendous day’s fun and excitement for the many thousands of people that made Newry Show such a success.

“And we will be delivering the same fun-filled package of excitement in 2025,” confirmed Brian Lockhart.

“This year’s show takes place on Saturday, 28 June. And it really is all systems go at this stage. Our venue remains the same: grounds at 12 to 18 Derrywilliagan Road, Bessbrook.”

Newry Agricultural society held its first Newry show in 1869 and has been providing an annual agricultural show ever since. The event is traditionally held on the last Saturday of June.

“The records show that we will be celebrating our 155th show this year,” Brian continued. “And the event continues to thrive. We took four years, as a consequence of the Covid pandemic. However, Newry Show returned in 2023 to a rapturous reception from people throughout our entire catchment area."

Newry Show provides a perfect platform for the farming and food sectors that are so important to the economy and community of the South Down/Armagh catchment area.

Brian Lockhart again: “People from all walks of life want to know about farming and the way they food consume is produced. Newry Show provides them with an almost touch: feel experience in this context.”

He added: “Events like Newry Show take place in Northern Ireland throughout the summer months. It would be impossible to put a value on the amount of positive publicity for our farming and food sectors, which all these events manage to generate.

“All the local shows must be fully supported into the future. In a very meaningful way. Our commitment is truly delivering the objectives set for farming and food in Northern Ireland by bodies, including the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, all the local councils and the myriad promotional bodies that have been established across the various food sectors.”

No public event can survive without sponsorship and Newry Show is no different in this regard.

Brian Lockhart explained: “We have received tremendous support from the local business community and many commercial organisations operations across the farming and food space.

“It is so heartening to secure such a significant level of commercial support on an annual basis. On behalf of the entire membership of Newry Show Society, I would like to sincerely thank all our sponsors for 2024.”

He continued: “Running any scale of public event in 2025 brings with it a high degree of cost. And this is especially the case when working on a green field site.”