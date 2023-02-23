Newry Show Society to host ‘Big Breakfast’ on Saturday, March 04

The event will take place in Jerrettspass Village Hall between 8.30am to 12.30pm.

All voluntary donations received on the day will go towards the running of this year’s show, which will take place in the village of Bessbrook on Saturday, June 24.

This is the same site that was used when the show was last held back in 2019.

Newry Show chairman Brian Lockhart.

The decision to go ahead with an event this year was taken over recent days by members of Newry Agricultural Show Society.

The organisation’s 2023 annual meeting saw Brian Lockhart elected to the position of chairman with Tommy Collins continuing as president.

Brian Lockhart commented:“It wasn’t possible to hold a show during the Covid lockdown. And society members did not feel that running an event last year was a feasible option, very much for financial reasons.

“However, it’s all systems go for 2023. All the show various schedules are at an advanced stage of preparation.

“There will be a great turnout of livestock on the day, not to mention all the other fun events have now been scheduled.”

Newry Show celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2018. The year prior to that, the event hosted a very successful visit by members of the Aberdeen Angus World Congress.

Brian Lockhart continued: “There has always been a very special farming and food heritage associated with the Newry area.

“All of this will be reflected, once again, courtesy of our 2023 event.

“The interest of the general public in how farmers go about their business and how their food is produced has never been greater.”

Newry Agricultural Society held its first show in 1869 and has been providing an annual agricultural event ever since.

The return of Newry marks the completion of Northern Ireland’s traditional show season itinerary.

The Covid restrictions led to the cancellation of all events during 2020 and 2021.

Support was made available by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to help show societies meet some of the costs that they incurred during lockdown.

The 2023 season kicks-off with Balmoral in May and follows through each of the six counties over the subsequent three months.

