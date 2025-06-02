Next GEN youth trimming workshop

With over 70 people attending the club hopes it gave all the enthusiastic young and new breeders an insight and basic skills involved to go on and start trimming their own Suffolk sheep for the forthcoming shows and sales.

Many thanks to Chairman Ben Lamb and everyone who gave their expert trimming advice.

A special word of thanks to Dennis, Kathryn and all the family for hosting this very worthwhile event and for the excellent and very tasty BBQ and refreshments after.

The club hopes everyone enjoyed the day and learnt some valuable skills!

1 . Youth day 2.jpg There was a large turnout of young people at the event Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Youth Day papers 1.jpg Ben Lamb giving his expert trimming advice. Photo: freelance Photo Sales