Published 7th Jun 2025, 16:00 BST
The Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society recently held a Next GEN Youth Trimming Workshop at the Taylor Family Farm - Ballynacannon Suffolks, Coleraine.

With over 70 people attending the club hopes it gave all the enthusiastic young and new breeders an insight and basic skills involved to go on and start trimming their own Suffolk sheep for the forthcoming shows and sales.

Many thanks to Chairman Ben Lamb and everyone who gave their expert trimming advice.

A special word of thanks to Dennis, Kathryn and all the family for hosting this very worthwhile event and for the excellent and very tasty BBQ and refreshments after.

The club hopes everyone enjoyed the day and learnt some valuable skills!

A demonstration on the day

A demonstration on the day Photo: freelance

A trimming demonstration underway

A trimming demonstration underway Photo: freelance

Listening to the demonstration

Listening to the demonstration Photo: freelance

There was a large turnout of young people at the event

There was a large turnout of young people at the event Photo: freelance

