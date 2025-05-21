Next generation of Sheep Handlers showcase skills at Balmoral Show

L-R Back Row Linda Surphlis LMC, David Mark LMC board member, Lucy Gabbey LMC, Lauren Patterson LMC and Gillian Davis LMC Front Row Mazie Bradley from Knockalough (Winner of Young Handlers Class 10-11 years) and Jake Piggott from Killinchy (Winner of Young Handlers Class 12 - 14 years)

Onlookers watched one of the Balmoral Show’s most popular events from the ringside, as young handlers took part in this year’s Sheep Young Handlers competition.

Sponsored by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), the competition, which is divided into three age categories: 8-9’s, 10-11’s, and 12-14’s took place on Saturday (17 May) afternoon.

The first and youngest class of participants entered the ring and took their positions before judge Sheila Malcomson made her way around the ring. After some consideration a shortlist emerged with first place in the category going to Sadie Cuddy with Dutch Spotted followed in reserve by Tommy Cuddy with Dutch Spotted and second reserve Lucas Megarrell with Zwartble.

The 10-11’s group, then took to the ring and following examination a shortlist was announced, with the top spot going to Mazie Bradley with Badger faced texel, reserve going to Archie Henry with Border Leicester and second reserve to Samuel Flanagan with Blue Texel.

The final age group to enter the ring was the 12-14 category which saw the winner’s rosette go to Jake Piggott with Blue faced texel, Amy Moore with badger faced texel taking reserve and Leah Kirkwood with Zwartble taking second reserve.

The champion and reserve young handlers from each class then made their way back into the ring, each hoping to secure the overall champion and reserve titles. Judge Sheila Malcomson stepped forward to announce the overall champion as Jake Piggott with his blue faced texel and Mazie Bradley with her badger faced texel as overall reserve champion.

LMC Chairman Joe Stewart remarked: “The Livestock and Meat Commission are proud to support competitions like this that highlight the importance of investing in the future of our industry. Today, we have witnessed dozens of enthusiastic and dedicated young people showcasing their livestock and handling skills, each of them displaying an admirable level of professionalism and knowledge which is an encouraging sign of the strong future ahead for the sector.”

LMC chief executive Colin Smith extended the Commission’s thanks to all those involved in

planning and co-ordinating the event.

He said: “LMC is delighted to sponsor the Sheep Young Handlers Competition once again showcasing the best of local talent in Northern Ireland’s lamb industry. I would like to thank the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) for hosting the show, our judge Sheila Malcomson for lending her expertise, and most importantly, every young handler that took to the ring this afternoon to showcase the expertise of their animals. The future of farming is in great hands.”