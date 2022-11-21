NI Agri Rural Health Forum stresses importance of you and your farm business thriving together

The Northern Ireland Agri-Rural Health Forum (NIARHF) was formed in 2021 with a vision of an empowered agri-rural community that develops, lives, and maintains the highest possible level of health and wellbeing in support of stronger farm businesses and healthier farming families.

Their mission is to tangibly improve the health and wellbeing of those in the agricultural community in Northern Ireland through the development of practical and innovative solutions which address emerging trends or issues.

As key decision makers in agriculture, public, voluntary, government and related commercial organisations the Forum aims to influence public opinion and ensure the appropriate incorporation of mental and physical health needs in rural communities – particularly farming families – into strategy and policy development.

The discussion Panel for the evening – Peter Alexander, President YFCU, Kellie Rouse, Rural Support Mentor, William Irvine, UFU Deputy President, Rebecca Orr, Chair Agri Rural Health Forum and Sam Strain CEO Animal Health and Welfare NI

On Thursday 10 th November, the NI Agri Rural Health Forum hosted their first in person event entitled ‘You and Your Farm Business Thriving Together.’ The event focused on the farm business and how looking after personal wellbeing enables both the individual and the business to thrive. The event was an opportunity to focus on areas of specific occupational stress for farmers as well as to gather socially together during these times of challenge in the agri-food sector.

Dr Sam Strain, CEO of Animal Health and Welfare NI, who was the keynote speaker, said: “I was delighted to be asked to speak at this event by the NI Agri-Rural Health Forum and that so many farmers attended. There is an absolute need for farmers to think as seriously about their personal

health as they do about the health of their livestock. Without the farmer being aware of occupational stressors and doing something about them, the farm business will at best stumble along, and at worst, fail. My main message to farmers is to give yourself the best chance by knowing your health numbers, get support, and speak up. You, your farm and your farm business will be the better for it”.

Chair of the NI Agri – Rural Health Forum, Dr Rebecca Orr, commented: “Quite simply, if more farmers can feel well in themselves the whole industry will not just survive it will thrive from the grassroots up. Like any asset on farm, maintaining our health requires investment in terms of time, effort and money. It is all too easy to give this time to other things ahead of ourselves when carrying responsibility on farm. Whether it be having the confidence to get your eyes or blood pressure checked or keeping in mind your available working hours when making the next long term capital investment, health should be top line in any successful farm business plan. We have one health as an

industry and if we all do our part, we will all reap the rewards.”

For more information about the Forum go to the website www.ruralsupport.org.uk/ or contact the Farm Support Unit via their free confidential support line 0800 138 1678, which is available 9am – 9pm, Monday to Friday for more guidance.