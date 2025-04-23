NI beef breakdown: why choosing local matters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Beef Week 2025 begins, the Ulster Farmers’ Union is highlighting how important local beef production is to our economy, environment and way of life, by breaking down the key facts and figures.

- Beef farming contributes over £603 million to the Northern Ireland economy each year.

- Around 20,000 NI farms keep beef cattle, with many family-run businesses depending on the sector for their livelihoods.

- The beef industry supports thousands of jobs, not just on farms, but in food processing, haulage, retail, construction and export.

UFU deputy president Glen Cuddy

- NI beef is exported to over 70 countries, helping to boost our economy and reputation worldwide for quality food.

Whilst producing nutritious beef, local farmers are working with nature to improve their sustainability.

- Sustainable grazing: Cattle help manage grasslands naturally, supporting biodiversity and healthy soil, and lowering the risk of wildfires.

- Carbon sequestration: Well-managed grassland and hedgerows on farms capture and store carbon from the atmosphere.

- Soil health: The Soil Nutrient Health Scheme helps farmers improve soil health and nutrient management by providing detailed soil analysis, carbon data and tailored advice.

- Animal efficiency: Sustainable Ruminant Genetics provides farmers with the required tools and data, supporting them to make better, more informed breeding decisions resulting in carbon efficient animals.

- Water quality: Farmers use buffer strips, fencing and better slurry spreading techniques to protect rivers and lakes from runoff.

- Renewable energy: More farms are using solar panels, wind energy and biomass to reduce fossil fuel use.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: “When you buy local beef, you’re not just enjoying delicious, high-quality food. You’re supporting thousands of farming families, helping to grow our economy and preserving the countryside we all love.

“Beef farming is a massive part of our culture. Northern Irish beef is produced to some of the highest animal welfare and food safety standards anywhere in the world. It’s fully traceable, so you know exactly how it was farmed and packed with flavour. This is because of generations of farming knowledge being passed down and the quality of our land.

“Beef Week is our chance to thank the public for their support and to encourage everyone to keep backing local.”

Every year, the UFU works alongside the Livestock and Meat Commission to strengthen the coverage of the NI beef industry, from farm to fork, throughout the week.

LMC chief executive officer Colin Smith said: "LMC is proud to work alongside UFU, ABP and ASDA to showcase and celebrate the quality, taste, sustainability and above all, the dedication of farmers involved in producing NIFQA beef. We’re excited to launch Mini Beef Week in Primary Schools this year to continue to engage with the next generation. By starting conversations early about where our food comes from and how it’s produced, we’re helping to build an appreciation and understanding of local farming. Beef Week is a great opportunity to spotlight the exceptional work happening on farms across Northern Ireland and we look forward to bringing a range of activities to consumers across the region over the course of the week.”