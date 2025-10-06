NI Blonde Cattle Club Commercial Herds competition 2025: Blondes exhibit exceptional ambition

In first place in the herds competition with the best crop of 2025 born Blonde sired calves was Mark Singleton, Ballygawley. In second place was Brian McGartland, Dungannon and in third place was Michael Haughian, Craigavon.

It’s testament to Mark and Brian’s quality and consistency of stock as they were placed first and second respectfully back in 2023 as well.

In the Autumn 2024 born group of weaned calves, Matthew Wright, Glenarm was placed first.

Best Stock Bull was awarded to Adam Doonan with Silverwood Rafa, again a repeat winner from 2023. In reserve was Alex McAuley, Glenarm with Bridge Obama.

Best cow and calf was Brian McGartland’s smashing Blue cross cow raising a tremendous roan calf.

Judge Gordon Williamson, a previous double winner of this competition himself said: “I was impressed with the majority of the stock with great quality throughout. There was notable consistency among the cattle, and they were quiet and easy to walk through. That kind of temperament and uniformity really boosts saleability, making them more attractive to buyers across the board. It's encouraging to see the suckler man finally getting a fair return for his stock. Well done to all entrants.”

The Club would like to thank Gordon and congratulates all the winners and entrants on the very high standards throughout the sections. This year’s competition is again kindly sponsored by leading and specialist construction contractor Ganson.

The presentation of awards will be on Saturday, 18th October at the annual dinner dance at the Royal Hotel, Cookstown.

Anyone wishing to attend should contact Alan Carson on 07803157366 as soon as possible.

NI Blonde Club Commercial Herds competition 2025 results:

Best Herd of spring born Blonde sired calves: 1st Mark Singleton, Ballygawley. Herd Sire Silverwood Paco; 2nd Brian McGartland, Dungannon. Herd Sire Drumnafern Squarepants; 3rd Michael Haughian, Carryduff. Herd Sire Ballygowan Texas

Best group of Autumn born Calves: 1st Matthew Wright

Best Stock Bull: 1st Adam Doonan with Silverwood Rafa; 2nd Alex McAuley with Bridge Obama; Best Cow and Calf: 1st Brian McGartland

Special mention to Alex McAuley who had an eye-catching Speckled Park cow with an exceptional Blonde calf at foot.

On Friday, 24th October there is the club’s Autumn bull sale at Swatragh Livestock Market with one quality entry from Moneyscalp Blondes. Moneyscalp Vodka is a proven young bull with an exceptional pedigree being sired by the noted Bridge Obama and himself winning the Senior Calf Champion at the 4 Breed Calf Show last November.

1 . 5 (10).jpg A real cowmaker at Brian McGartlands. Photo: Bo Davidson Photo Sales

2 . 3 (11).jpg Brian McGartland's winning Cow and Calf outfit. Photo: Bo Davidson Photo Sales