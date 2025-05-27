NI Blonde Club visits biggest Blonde herd in Ireland

Glenwood Blondes from Tipperary is run by John O’Halloran and sons Brian, Conor and Dermot. All the sons work out full time and Conor recently had the honour of judging at Balmoral Show.

The Glenwood Herd is made up of 110 breeding females and was a sight to behold with the spring and autumn calves equally split. It was very interesting to see the herd development as they are progressing its maternal lines with some females coming through and could be seen from calves, weanlings, maiden and calved heifers.

The cattle were very quiet, and the knowledge of the O’Halloran family really was outstanding – a real credit to them all.

The Club would like to thank the O’Halloran family for hosting the visit, the fabulous hospitality and taking the time to show members all around and answer the many questions.

Also, a word of thanks to Carole Johnston for the refreshments on the bus and as always, the quiet man Bo Davidson for the photos.

The NI Club members who enjoyed the visit to Glenwood Blondes. Photo: Bo Davidson

John O'Halloran with a batch of yearling bulls. Photo: Bo Davidson

The group of Autumn calving cows and their offspring. Photo: Bo Davidson