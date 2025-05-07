NI-bred Aberdeen Angus bull sells for 10,000gns

Stirling reserve champion Drumhill Pure Contemporary realised 10,000gns for Aberdeen Angus breeders Jonathan and Lisa Doyle from Cookstown. Picture: MacGregor Photography

The NI-bred Aberdeen Angus bull Drumhill Pure Contemporary Z651 won the reserve championship and sold for 10,000gns at this week’s breed society sale in Stirling.

Bred by Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Cookstown, this twenty-three-month-old bull was sired by Saville Big Man X226. His dam is the Blelack Prince Consort A286 daughter, Weeton Princess Chartreuse W125.

Ranked in the breed’s top 5% for milk +22, he sold to Scottish pedigree breeder David Walker for his noted Galcantray Herd.

Trade for Aberdeen Angus bulls at Stirling was underpinned by commercial bidders, with prices peaking at 12,000gns twice. There was a complete clearance, resulting in 21 bulls selling to average £8,325 per head.