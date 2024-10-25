Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cookstown breeders Jonathan and Lisa Doyle topped this week’s Aberdeen Angus entry at the multi-breed autumn bull sales, hosted by United Auctions at Stirling Agricultural Centre.

Their sale leader at 13,000gns was the home-bred Drumhill Exchange Rate Z194. This nineteen-month-old was sired by the 60-cow herd’s stock bull, Galcantry Jedi Eric V287, purchased in February 2021 for 15,000gns.

Bred from Drumhill Evora V643, this second prize bull was snapped up by pedigree herd owners, Neil and Mark Wattie, for their noted Tonley Herd based at Alford in Aberdeenshire. His Breedplan figures include +16 for milk, +4.9 for eye muscle and SRI+59, while his terminal index +47 is ranked in the breed’s top fifteen percent.

Drumhill Exchange Rate Z194 is no stranger to the limelight, having secured the bull calf and reserve supreme championship ribbons at the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s annual calf show in Dungannon almost twelve-months-ago. Earlier this year he caught the eye of Scottish judge David Johnston, Ballindalloch, to win a strong junior bull class at Balmoral Show, before taking the award for best of opposite sex to the overall champion.

Drumhill Exchange Rate Z194 sold for a top price of 13,000gns at Stirling.

The Doyle family, Jonny, Lisa, Jack and Jessica, also savoured success at this year’s spring sale in Stirling, securing the day’s second highest bid of 16,000gns for the July 2022 Drumhill Echo Y091. One of the first sons of Galcantry Jedi Eric V287, he claimed the reserve junior championship honours and was snapped up by Hannah and Eric Heerema from the Balavil Estate.

The Doyle’s also sold the May 2022 Drumhill Eco Y796 for 8,500gns at the February sale. He was sired by the 2016 Stirling supreme champion Drumhill Lord Hatfield R532 who changed hands at 11,000gns.