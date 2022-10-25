NI can lead the world in sustainable food production – NIFDA Chair

Addressing some 250 industry and political leaders, NIFDA Chair and Managing Director of ABP Food Group NI George Mullan said that with the right support, and a stable political environment, Northern Ireland food and drink can play a key role in meeting climate targets, growing the local economy and boosting UK food security.

Held in partnership with HSBC UK, the event took place at Belfast’s Hilton Hotel on Thursday 20th October, where Henderson Group Joint Managing Director Martin Agnew was keynote speaker.

Speaking after the dinner, NIFDA Chair George Mullan said: “One of the biggest challenges we face as an industry is the need to continue to feed a growing world population in the most sustainable way.

Left to right: Allan Wilkinson, Head of Agrifoods, HSBC UK; NIFDA Chair George Mullan, Managing Director, ABP Northern Ireland; Secretary of State for Northern Ireland The Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP; Martin Agnew, Henderson Group Joint Managing Director; Michael Bell, Executive Director, NIFDA.

"Addressing climate change and reaching net-zero emissions is a key priority for governments globally, and an increasing concern for citizens and consumers.

“Northern Ireland food and drink has the track record when it comes to innovation, quality and commercial success, so we have the tools to make Northern Ireland the world leader in sustainable food production.”

Allan Wilkinson, Head of Agrifoods at HSBC UK said:“We are once again delighted to sponsor the annual NIFDA dinner.

"HSBC UK work in partnership with an increasing number of farming and food processing businesses across Northern Ireland, as well as related industry professionals.

Edwin Poots MLA, DAERA Minister and Michael Bell, Executive Director, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association

"In order to support our customers and the wider industry, it is vital that we have insights into the issues they are facing, both in the short and longer term. “

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland The Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP said:

"Northern Ireland's food and drink industry plays a vital role in the Northern Ireland economy.

"The Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association carries out important work in supporting its members and strengthening Northern Ireland’s position as a leading producer of quality food and drink produce.”

UFU President David Brown and Michael Bell, Executive Director, NIFDA

Over 250 people attended the 26th NIFDA Annual Dinner at the Hilton Hotel, Belfast

Scott Mann MP, Minister for Growth and Rural Affairs, DEFRA and Michael Bell, Executive Director, NIFDA

George Mullan, NIFDA Chair, addressing the NIFDA Annual Dinner