NI can lead the world in sustainable food production – NIFDA Chair
Northern Ireland has the potential to be the world’s leading sustainable food producer, political leaders were told at the 26th Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) annual dinner.
Addressing some 250 industry and political leaders, NIFDA Chair and Managing Director of ABP Food Group NI George Mullan said that with the right support, and a stable political environment, Northern Ireland food and drink can play a key role in meeting climate targets, growing the local economy and boosting UK food security.
Held in partnership with HSBC UK, the event took place at Belfast’s Hilton Hotel on Thursday 20th October, where Henderson Group Joint Managing Director Martin Agnew was keynote speaker.
Speaking after the dinner, NIFDA Chair George Mullan said: “One of the biggest challenges we face as an industry is the need to continue to feed a growing world population in the most sustainable way.
"Addressing climate change and reaching net-zero emissions is a key priority for governments globally, and an increasing concern for citizens and consumers.
“Northern Ireland food and drink has the track record when it comes to innovation, quality and commercial success, so we have the tools to make Northern Ireland the world leader in sustainable food production.”
Allan Wilkinson, Head of Agrifoods at HSBC UK said:“We are once again delighted to sponsor the annual NIFDA dinner.
"HSBC UK work in partnership with an increasing number of farming and food processing businesses across Northern Ireland, as well as related industry professionals.
"In order to support our customers and the wider industry, it is vital that we have insights into the issues they are facing, both in the short and longer term. “
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland The Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP said:
"Northern Ireland's food and drink industry plays a vital role in the Northern Ireland economy.
"The Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association carries out important work in supporting its members and strengthening Northern Ireland’s position as a leading producer of quality food and drink produce.”
