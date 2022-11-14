NI Dexter Cattle Group celebrates 20th Anniversary in style

Following on from a busy day of AGM’s and presentations, it was time to wind down and relax for the evening with family and friends.

The evening kicked off with Group Chair, Ryan Lavery welcoming all, with a special welcome for Dexter Cattle Society President, Carol Neilson and Chair, Stephen Adcock, along with other Council representatives.

After a very enjoyable meal it was time for the presentation of cups awarded for this year’s RUAS Balmoral Show. The NI Dexter Cattle Group were delighted to welcome journalist Ian Harvey to present the awards to the prize winners. Ian thanked the Group for inviting him to present the awards and congratulated the Group on celebrating their 20th Anniversary.

Following on from the presentation, it was time for the auction, conducted by auctioneer Rodney Clarke. After a short background on this year’s charity, Down Syndrome Awareness by organizer Patrick McAreavey, Rodney got the audience warmed up and the spirited bidding commenced. With lots of exciting items on offer, bidding was brisk, and a large amount was raised.

Rounding off the evening with entertainment from the ‘Good Company’ Band had members dancing into the late hours, making for a truly memorable event.

The NI Dexter Cattle Group would like to thank the La Mon Hotel for hosting the event, Ian Harvey for presenting the awards and Rodney Clarke for conducting the auction. Special thanks to all who donated items and participated in the auction for such a worthy cause.

NI Dexter Cattle Group Cups for RUAS Balmoral Show 2022

Bingham Family Cup for Cow Class - Ballyboley Calamity, Ryan Lavery

Hilton Perpetual Cup for Senior Heifer - Lester’s Pedigrees

Frazer Family Cup for Maiden Heifer - Derryola April, Ryan Lavery

Tully Farm Cup for Junior Bull - Derryola Red Rum, Ryan Lavery

Carnbrooke Cup for Senior Bull - Northbrook Atlas, Bloomer Family

DCS NI Group Cup for Pairs - Ballyboley Dexters, Alexander Family

Presidents Cup for Champion - Northbrook Atlas, Bloomer Family

Junior Young Handler - Sarah Jane Lester

Senior Young Handler - Jack McCalmont

Showman of the Year - Peter McAreavey

Best Newcomer - Lester Family

Howard and Deirdre Hilton alongside Ian Harvey, proudly present a cake to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the NI Dexter Cattle Group.

