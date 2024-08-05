The sale saw 144 sheep brought forward, giving buyers ample choice of quality to add to existing or establish new flocks.

The pre-sale show occupied the earlier part of the day which took place in the new exhibition hall. Richard Fitton of the Dynamite Flock, Bolton was judge of choice for the day. Richard is no stranger to Ballymena, regularly making the journey across the water to support NI shows and sales with a keen eye for quality stock.

Taking home the top honours of overall champion was lot 120, “Ballyhamage G645” from James and Craig Robson of the Ballyhamage Flock, Doagh. Fighting off some fierce competition in the ewe lamb class of over 25, she exhibited fantastic style, character and correctness. Sired by Galgorm Fergus out of Ballyhamage B125 she deservingly went on to make the top price of the day. This was made extra special by the fact both her and her penmate lot 121, were sold to raise money for two very worthwhile causes close to the Robson families heart, the first being Laurel Hill Cancer unit in Antrim and the second the Barbour ward at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children. Lot 120, ‘Ballyhamage G645’ sold for 1800gns to Shane Wilson of the Legaloy Flock, Ballynure whilst lot 121 ‘Ballyhamage G658’ sold for 900gns to Steven Lyons of the Bencran Flock, Beragh.

Reserve champion of the day and best opposite sex to champion went to winner of the ram lamb class “Downkillybegs Geezer” from William and Karen Carson, Downkillybegs Flock, Ballymena. Sired by Hydes Flashman out of Downkillybegs B11 this lamb showed superb character, conformation and presence. He later went on to achieve 1000gns, making the trip back across the water with judge Richard Fitton.

Show results

Champion: J&C Robson

Reserve champion and best opposite sex: W&K Carson

Horn ram lamb: 1st C Carson

Ram Lamb Class: 1st W&K Carson, 2nd R. Hill, 3rd J&C Robson, 4th A&C Kennedy, 5th D&S Stevenson, 6th G. Cubitt, 7th C. McKeown, 8th G&S Miller

Pair of Ram Lambs: 1st W&K Carson, 2nd A&C Kennedy, 3rd R. Hill

Shearling Ram: 1st Jordan Hall, 2nd S. McConnell, 3rd J. Johnston, 4th Laura Weir, 5th Laura Weir

Ewe Lamb: 1st J&C Robson, 2nd R. Hill, 3rd G. Cubitt, 4th G. Cubitt, 5th J&C Robson, 6th E. McClure, 7th C. McKeown, 8th E. McClure, 9th S&E Caldwell

Pair of Ewe Lambs: 1st J&C Robson, 2nd R. Hill, 3rd E. McClure, 4th G&S Miller, 5th G. Cubitt, 6th C. McKeown, 7th J&C Robson

Shearling Ewe: 1st D. Devine,2nd M&C Maybin, 3rd M&C Maybin

Novice : 1st Julie Simpson, 2nd Paul McKinney

Trade was consistent across the sale with demand represented by the high clearance rate and solid averages. The male section was topped by the Hill family with “Olivertree Gamestar” a Galgorm Fergus son out of Olivertree E575. This strong lamb showed excellent width and power selling for 1050gns to Jordan Hall, Lisnaskea. Not far behind was lot 18 from James and Craig Robson with “Ballyhamage G656” also a Galgorm Fergus son out of homebred ewe Ballyhamage D718. This well-balanced lamb caught the eye of Castlederg breeder Mark Hamilton, selling for 800gns. Also achieving 800gns was lot 10 from William and Karen Carson with “Downkillybegs Gobsmak” who was part of the winning pair of lambs. This lamb finds its new home in Kilkeel with Adam Beck.

In the female section, it was lot 102 “Olivertree G740” who followed the champion in the leading prices. Sired by Galgorm Fergus out of Olivertree Z351 she stood second in the ewe lamb class. This sweet lamb packed with character sold to Thomas Wright of the Ballytaggart Flock, Ballymoney for 950gns. In close succession was lot 75 from Caroline McKeown with “Ashvale G950” a Ballyhamage Del Pierro daughter out of Drumlin B484 who found her new home with James Johnston of the Broadwater flock, Aghalee for 920gns. Samuel and Elaine Caldwell achieved a price of 820gns for lot 67 “Ballymaconnelly G367”, a Lisnafillan Dylan daughter out of Donard D1551 who made her way to Lisnaskea with new owner Jordan Hall. Young breeder Danny Devine had a successful first outing to the premier sale winning the shearling ewe class with “Devines F9” who went on to sell for 800gns to Adam Beck, Kilkeel.

Other leading prices were as follows: L Weir 750gns to J Jardine, A&C Kennedy 650gns to W McCracken, A&C Kennedy 620gns to T&S Knox, W&K Carson 600gns to C Curran, A&C Kennedy 600gns to L Fulton, R Moore 600gns to M Alexander, C Hill 600gns to C Mckeown and S McConnell 600gns to D Hamilton.

Sale averages:

Ram lamb: 563.22gns

Shearling ram: 560.70gns

Ewe lamb: 411.85gns

Shearling ewe: 451.50gns

As the club reflects on yet another successful premier sale, the breed continues grow year on year reflected by the constant increase in new breeders and continued support of existing breeders who make such events a success. The club now turns its attention to the next two sales. Omagh show and sale will take place on Friday, 9th August in Beatties Pedigree Centre, whilst Swatragh show and sale will take place on Friday, 23rd August in Swatragh Livestock Market, both of which will present a further opportunity to invest in quality stock.

1 . Danny Devines 1st prize shearling ewe.jpg Danny Devine's 1st prize shearling ewe Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . W&K Carsons reserve overall champion .jpg W&K Carson's reserve overall champion Photo: freelance Photo Sales

W&K Carson's reserve overall champion Photo: freelance Photo Sales