NI drinks industry expert joins Dormans Group

Jeff Tosh, one of the most well-known figures in the local drinks industry has joined Dormans Hospitality Group (DHG) as Group Operations Director. Over the last two decades Jeff has held senior positions at C&C Group and Musgrave Wholesale Partners and joins the family owned Magherafelt-based hospitality and entertainment group at a time of rapid expansion.

Henry McGlone from DGH said: “We are delighted to welcome Jeff to the Dormans Hospitality Group as this exciting time in our development. We have known and worked with Jeff for many years across our various venues and always had the greatest respect for his experience and business acumen. So, to have the opportunity to welcome him into our business in the key position of Group Operations Director was a real bonus for us.”

Henry added: “In the last few years, we have grown significantly as a business with the addition of the iconic Plough Inn (Hillsborough) and Fiddlers Rest (Portglenone) to our venue portfolio, so the appointment of Jeff is timely as we seek to take Dormans Hospitality Group to the next level. We are confident Jeff will make a significant contribution to our vision of becoming NI’s leading family-run hospitality and entertainment provider.”

Lisburn-based Jeff Tosh is relishing the prospect of joining the team at DHG commenting: “In my senior roles at C&C Group Ireland I had first-hand experience of dealing with the McGlone team and have always respected and appreciated their drive and passion for the local hospitality sector. My background in customer service and logistics in the local drinks industry will enable me to hit the ground running and I am really excited about the prospect of helping consolidate their rapid expansion to date…and hopefully contribute to their ambitious plans for the future.”

Jeff Tosh (centre) is welcomed to Dormans Hospitality Group by Directors Henry and Ryan McGlone

DHG has been expanding rapidly in recent months with the acquisition of The Plough in Hillsborough, currently undergoing selective refurbishment works, and the opening of Fiddlers Rest in Portglenone. Both are recent additions to the group of venues which include Dormans, Marys and Secrets in Magherafelt, all of which will undergo major refit programmes in 2025.