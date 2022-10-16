NI farm 'grows' green and expands

Jack Hamilton, CEO of Mash Direct

Mash Direct has used the funding to double the footprint of its existing site and install water-saving equipment to boost its environmental efforts. The sixth-generation family business has used the Green Loan to add 25,000 sq ft to its warehouse and 5,000 sq ft to its office space.

This expansion has taken place to allow room for its new, state-of-the-art Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is expected to help the farm efficiently measure water usage and futureproof planning to be more environmentally conscious. Along with this they have also added 384 new solar panels to its roof.