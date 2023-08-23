Members enjoyed an action-packed weekend, which saw over 200 members from all corners of the UK arrive at Cannington College on Friday 11th August.

On the Friday evening, the host club put on a Bingo style event followed by a disco, in a marquee on the college grounds. No prizes were won but a good night’s entertainment was had by all.

Saturday morning arrived and saw members compete in National Competitions Day, which sees those members who qualified as a result of the judging heats earlier in the year take on the top young judges from all other clubs nationwide. The event was hosted by the Davies family, Davlea Holsteins.

Members who attended the Weekend Rally in Somerset won an array of trophies. Pic: HYB

Davlea Holsteins had previously won the UK Premier Herd title in 2021 and members had the judging of three classes, heifers in milk, junior cow, and a senior cow class. The linear assessment competition also took place on the Saturday morning. Members remained at the Davies farm for the afternoon and took part in team building games along with laser tag, which saw the Holstein UK board members team more competitive than anyone else!

Once the games were finished, results were announced and the judges talked through each class along with reasons for the placings and members headed back to the college. Saturday evening saw members don their fancy dress for a ‘Festival’ themed party. Matthew Mclean, Bushmills, had gone the extra mile and was awarded the coveted ‘best dressed’ award!

Members were up and out early on the Sunday morning to travel to Puxton Park to take part in the hotly contested ‘Field to Foto’ competition. This is where members, in teams of five, get presented with a calf to clip, wash, show and take a professional photograph. This year, due to the large number of young members in attendance, saw the return of the C Team competition. This meant that Northern Ireland could enter three teams for the event instead of just two (A team and B team). Once the competition had concluded members waited with anticipation for the results before heading home. A very successful weekend was had by the Northern Ireland club and results for all sections can be found below.

"It was a great weekend and thanks must go to the South West HYB Club and the Holstein UK team for making it happen along with the hospitality received,” comments club coordinator Jessica Hall, Nutts Corner. “We are very lucky to have such a large club of skilled members who can stand their own amongst the rest of the UK.”

The A, B and C Field to Foto teams with their certificates of various successes. Pic: HYB

RESULTS

STOCKJUDGING AND LINEAR

David Hamilton, Bangor, 1st placed Junior section

Matthew Mclean, Bushmills, 2nd placed Senior section

Matthew Mclean won Best Dressed at the 'Festival' themed evening. Pic: HYB

David Hamilton, Bangor, Isabella Gregg, Glarryford, Jack King, Ballymena, Isaac Moore, Newtownards, John & Matthew Mclean, Bushmills, 2nd placed stock judging team

Jack Orr, Ballymena, 1st placed junior section Linear Assessment

Jack Orr, Ballymena & David Hamilton, Bangor, 1st placed junior section Linear team

Jack King, Ballymena & James Gregg, Glarryford, 3rd place intermediate linear team

The stock judging team came second overall at the National Competitions Day. Pic:HYB

FIELD TO FOTO

A Team

5th place overall team (John Mclean, Bushmills, Tom McKnight, Lisburn, Kirsten Henry, Cookstown, James Patton, Carrowdore, Lauren Henry, Stranocum).

1st place photo

B Team

2nd place overall team (Adam Torrens, Garvagh, Matthew Mclean, Bushmills, James Gregg, Glarryford, John Hamilton, Bangor, Ava Montgomery, Temple).

Ava Montgomery, Temple, 3rd placed showmanship

3rd placed photo

Adam Torrens, & Matthew Mclean, 4th placed clipping

C Team

1st overall placed team (Jack King, Ballymena, Max Watson, Coleraine, David Hamilton, Bangor, Jack Orr, Ballymena, Isabella Gregg, Glarryford).

Jack King & Max Watson, 1st placed clipping

Isabella Gregg, 2nd placed showmanship

David Hamilton & Jack Orr, 2nd placed washing

1st placed photo.