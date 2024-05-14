Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northern Ireland Mushroom Growers Association (NIMGA) has told the Northern Ireland Minister of State Steve Baker MP that the sector can’t be left behind in the journey to automation.

NIMGA represents the majority of mushroom farms in Northern Ireland, which are all based in the border region.

The industry is worth an approximate £64.5 million to the local economy, and provides 10% of all mushrooms, and 40% of organic mushrooms, sold across the UK. This accounts for 40% of horticultural output in Northern Ireland.

The number of mushroom farms has reduced from 296 in 1991, to 12 in 2024, with access to labour threatening the sustainability of the sector in spite of its significant economic potential if the right support is provided.

Frank Donnelly, chair of NIMGA with Minister Baker MP, Mickey Brady MP and Chris Hazzard MP

NIMGA met with the minister to discuss the need to extend the current six month visa for migrant workers which is urgently required due to challenges in securing local workers.

The meeting was organised by Micky Brady MP and Chris Hazzard MP who were also in attendance.

Chair of NIMGA Frank Donnelly said: “Access to labour for the mushroom industry is at a critical point.

“Our growers want to produce more mushrooms as the demand for locally grown and healthy food is there, but the lack of workers means we can’t produce to meet this demand.

“The industry is worth £64.5million at present, and there are significant opportunities to grow this, but our hands are tied on issues which are beyond our control as businesses.

“We are further challenged by our proximity to the Republic of Ireland, whose mushroom industry enjoys much more support from the government through an attractive visa scheme and subsidies to support innovation, energy efficiency and automation.”

Mr Donnelly continued: “Globally, the horticultural industry has relied on migrant workers.

“However with a four month training requirement to bring mushroom harvesters up the required level of productivity, the current six month visa scheme is inefficient and costs farmers who are left with few options but to absorb the losses this incurs.

“The UK government believes the solution is automation, and whilst we agree that this is ultimately the solution in the long-term, we need to ensure there is a plan to support the survival of the industry in the short/medium-term.”

He concluded: “Ultimately, it is essential that the government support the industry to bridge the gap through a parallel process of investing in the move to automation, with a visa scheme that will provide access to labour ahead of this.