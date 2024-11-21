NI Networks to run helicopter patrols
These aerial patrols of the electricity network will allow trained observers to identify and record any signs of damage or wear and tear on the lines and equipment that carry electricity.
Kevin Barr from NIE Networks said: “NIE Networks employ a helicopter company with trained observers as it is the quickest and most effective way of inspecting the lines and directing maintenance crews to carry out further detailed checks and repairs. This work will help to improve the reliability and quality of service for our customers across Northern Ireland.
The patrols will begin at the start of December and will cover areas throughout Northern Ireland throughout the month.
Anyone with any queries should contact NIE Networks on 03457 643 643 for further details.
