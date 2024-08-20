This marks the start of a busy summer as the NI Rouge Club’s Premier Export Sale will be held on Monday, 26th August in Dungannon.

A fantastic turnout of quality sheep gave judge Sue Wilkinson from Richmond, Yorkshire a bit of work to do placing the entries!

Leading the way in the Championship was a gimmer from the Oldwood Flock of the Houston Family and in reserve was the ewe lamb entry from the Tullyvallen Flock of the Graham Family.

The winning didn’t stop in the Rouge ring for the Champion gimmer from the Houston’s as she went on to be Reserve Overall Interbreed Champion later in the day.

The 1st prize sucked ewe from the Tullyvallen Flock also took Reserve in the Dankse Ewe final.

A great end to the show season for the breed.

Full results of the National show were as follows:

Ram Lamb: 1st J Houston; 2nd D Boyd; 3rd J Houston

Aged Ewe: 1st Graham Family; 2nd J Houston; 3rd J Tannahill; 4th G Knox

Shearling Ewe: 1st J Houston; 2nd J Houston; 3rd Graham Family; 4th J Houston

Ewe Lamb: 1st Graham Family; 2nd D Boyd; 3rd Graham Family; 4th G Knox

Pair of Lambs: 1st J Houston; 2nd Graham Family

Pair of Shearling Ewes: 1st J Houston; 2nd Graham Family

Group of Three: 1st Graham Family; 2nd J Houston; 3rd J Houston

The NI Rouge Club’s Premier Export Sale will be held on Monday, 26th August in Dungannon Farmers Mart, show at 11am, Sale 1pm. 35 Males and 14 Females. The Show is kindly sponsored by Strabane Mills Feeds.

1 . Champion - Rouge - National Antrim Show 27 Jul 24 - 0A0A0972.jpg Rouge champion Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Sucked Ewe - Rouge - National Antrim Show 27 Jul 24 - 0A0A1178.jpg Sucked ewe Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Ram Lamb - Rouge - National Antrim Show 27 Jul 24 - 0A0A1223.jpg Ram lamb Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . Res. Champion - Rouge - National Antrim Show 27 Jul 24 - 0A0A1125.jpg Reserve champion Photo: freelance Photo Sales