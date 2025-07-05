NI Sheep Taskforce address lack of policy support with DAERA

The Ulster Farmers’ Union and NI Sheep Taskforce says it is vital DAERA address the ongoing lack of dedicated support for the sheep sector in the current agricultural policy.

The comments were made following a meeting at the National Sheep Association Sheep NI event held on Tuesday (1 July), with the DAERA policy team.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: "We welcomed the opportunity to speak directly with the DAERA policy team at such a crucial time for the industry. The meeting was constructive, and we were encouraged by the agreement to establish a co-design sheep group in the autumn. This is a positive first step, but meaningful progress must follow by the Department.

“We emphasised the many challenges facing sheep farmers, from declining profitability to a noticeable gap in sector-specific support within DAERA’s agricultural framework. The NSA event served as a key platform to showcase the strength, innovation and potential of the NI sheep industry with the correct support in place."

The Sheep Taskforce pictured at the NSA Sheep NI event, hosted by the McFarlane Family Farm, Dungiven.

The NI Sheep Taskforce emphasised the urgency of tailored support, and outlined its key priorities, including:

- A sheep-focused co-design group.

- Sheep genetic-based improvement scheme.

- Enhanced animal health and welfare measures.

- Sustainable land management and biodiversity initiatives.

- Capital investment measures that support animal health and welfare improvements.

- Further research and development specific to the needs of the NI sheep sector.

"The future of our rural economy depends on a thriving sheep sector. We will continue to hold DAERA accountable until our farmers receive the support they need to succeed in an increasingly challenging environment,” said Mr Cuddy.

The UFU also engaged with breed societies and other key industry stakeholders during the event to continue discussions on the future needs and direction of the Northern Ireland sheep sector.