Hannah Scott, Northern Ireland’s first female Olympic gold medalist in 50 years, joined leading sport nutritionists in Belfast this week as they shared insights and presented the latest research in the field of sports nutrition.

Hosted at W5 at the Odyssey, the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland’s annual Performance Nutrition Seminar welcomed an audience of 100+ sport and health professionals who heard from Monica Klungland Torstveit, professor in Sports Science at Norway’s Adger University, on relative energy deficiency in sports and its potential impact on athlete health and performance, before lecturer at the Atlantic Technological University, Dr Rónán Doherty, zeroed in on the effect of nutrition on sleep in athletes and its role in recovery.

Providing a sports nutritionist’s perspective, Irene Riach, Head of Performance Nutrition at the Scotland Institute of Sport reflected on the practicalities of supporting Team GB’s athletes before and during this year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

In keeping with the event’s Olympic and Paralympic theme, Team GB rower Hannah Scott joined event chair Professor Sharon Madigan, Head of Performance Nutrition at Sport Ireland Institute, for a conversation on Hannah’s historic Olympic achievement in the women’s quadruple sculls and winning gold with the very last stroke of the race.

Dairy Council CEO Ian Stevenson, Irene Riach, Monica Klungland Torstveit, Hannah Scott, Dr Rónán Doherty, event chair Sharon Madigan, and Carole Lowis, nutritionist for the Dairy Council.

As part of the ‘Milk It for All it’s Worth’ programme, the seminar is designed to communicate the importance of nutrition for sport and a healthy, active lifestyle, including the potential role of milk and dairy foods.

Speaking at the event, Dr Carole Lowis Nutritionist with the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland said: “2024 has been an Olympic year to remember and we were delighted to welcome along experts at the cutting-edge of their fields to share the latest research to a local audience.

“It was a real highlight to host a conversation with Hannah and hear her first-hand account of what achieving high-performance on the water means in terms of her training and diet that powered her and her crewmates to Olympic gold.

“We are extremely grateful to all this year’s guests for taking the time to offer sports nutrition professionals here unique access to their knowledge and experience.”

Stay up to date with ‘Milk It’ activities on the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland website: www.dairycouncil.co.uk/milk-sport