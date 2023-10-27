NI Suffolk Branch flock competition results
Congratulations to all members to took part in the recent NI Suffolk Branch Flock Competition.
Well done to Stephanie and William Tait on winning the 2023 Champion Flock and Mark Priestley on the Reserve Flock Winner.
Many thanks to Campbell Watson for judging this year’s Flock Competition and to sponsors United Feeds Ltd.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Class 1 (Flock of 30 Ewes and Under): 1st Mark Priestley; 2nd David & Andrew McNeilly; 3rd John McClurg & Sons
Class 2 (Flock of 31 Ewes and Over): 1st Stephanie & William Tait; 2nd Alastair Barkley
Pen of Ewe Lambs: 1st Stephanie & William Tait; 2nd Mark Priestley; 3rd Alastair Barkley
Stock Ram: 1st Rhaeadar Rockshore – M Priestley; 2nd Finvale B.G.G – S&W Tait; 3rd Blackbrae Barbarian X – J McClurg
Champion Flock - Stephanie & William Tait
Reserve Flock - Mark Priestley