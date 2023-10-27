News you can trust since 1963
Register

NI Suffolk Branch flock competition results

Congratulations to all members to took part in the recent NI Suffolk Branch Flock Competition.
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Oct 2023, 11:07 BST
Reserve Champion Flock - Mark Priestley. Pic: AgriimagesReserve Champion Flock - Mark Priestley. Pic: Agriimages
Reserve Champion Flock - Mark Priestley. Pic: Agriimages

Well done to Stephanie and William Tait on winning the 2023 Champion Flock and Mark Priestley on the Reserve Flock Winner.

Many thanks to Campbell Watson for judging this year’s Flock Competition and to sponsors United Feeds Ltd.

Class 1 (Flock of 30 Ewes and Under): 1st Mark Priestley; 2nd David & Andrew McNeilly; 3rd John McClurg & Sons

Most Popular
Small Flock Winner - Mark Priestley. Pic: AgriimagesSmall Flock Winner - Mark Priestley. Pic: Agriimages
Small Flock Winner - Mark Priestley. Pic: Agriimages

Class 2 (Flock of 31 Ewes and Over): 1st Stephanie & William Tait; 2nd Alastair Barkley

Pen of Ewe Lambs: 1st Stephanie & William Tait; 2nd Mark Priestley; 3rd Alastair Barkley

Stock Ram: 1st Rhaeadar Rockshore – M Priestley; 2nd Finvale B.G.G – S&W Tait; 3rd Blackbrae Barbarian X – J McClurg

Champion Flock - Stephanie & William Tait

Reserve Flock - Mark Priestley