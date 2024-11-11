Members of the NI Branch once again made their mark throughout 2024 and that was reflected in the glittering array of prizes that were presented on the night.

Chairman of the NI Suffolk Branch Ben Lamb reviewed the successes of its members in 2024 and Chief Executive of the Suffolk Sheep Society Barrie Turner spoke on behalf of the Society and thanked the NI Suffolk Branch for their kind invitation to the Awards Night before Lesley Liggett Vice Chairman thanked all sponsors and advertisers throughout the year.

The results of our recent flock competition were announced on the evening with Alastair Gault taking the Champion Flock & James Alexander Reserve Champion Flock.

The Charity Raffle & Auction was held later in the evening supporting Turning Point NI. Thank you to everyone who supported and contributed to the raffle/auction in any way.

Many thanks to Alfie Shaw for joining on the night and capturing some great photos.

2024 Flock Competition Results:

Class 1 (Flock of 30 Ewes and Under): 1st Alastair Gault; 2nd Nicky Lowry; 3rd Stephen Toye

Class 2 (Flock of 31 Ewes and Over): 1st James Alexander

Pen of Ewe Lambs: 1st James Alexander; 2nd Alastair Gault; 3rd Nicky Lowry

Stock Ram: 1st Forkins Nitro – Stephen Toye; 2nd Triplek Teaser - James Alexander; 3rd Limestone Commando – Nicky Lowry

Champion Flock - Alastair Gault

Reserve Champion Flock - James Alexander

Group of 3 RUAS Balmoral Show - Ryan Gurney Memorial Trophy - Campbell & Jason Watson

Chairman Ben Lamb presenting Mark & Cara Gurney, winners of the Charity Raffle supporting Turning Point NI of an overnight Stay in Galgorm Resort.

Highest Priced Ram sold into a Commercial Flock - Jack Smyth

Champion Ballymena 2nd Sale - Dennis Taylor