The NI Texel Club held their final tup sale of the season in Ballymena Mart recently.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This sale saw Shearling Ram prices peaking at 1300gns with Ram Lambs peaking at 1550gns.

The Club wish to thank SH Coleman Glarryford for their continued support and sponsorship and extend thanks to Michael Reynolds for taking the time to judge the pre-sale show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Demand for texel rams was evident with consistent sales for quality lots seeing an overall average of 730.43gns for 23 shearling rams sold and 606.72 for 46 ram lambs sold.

Michael Reynolds, judge presents Andrew Fyffe, Fairywater Flock with the SH Coleman Ltd champion rosette at the NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club Harvest show and sale in Ballymena recently.

Topping the shearling ram trade was the 2nd place exhibit in Mr Reynolds line up from Pat & Ros Garrivan. This Ballydesland shearling is sired by Ballydesland Eddie and out of an Orrisdale Viking daughter which sold for 1300gns to B&A McCammon.

Next to secure a leading price in the shearling trade was Mr Reynolds’ 3rd choice, a Heathmount exhibit from the McKinney Bros pen. This Fairywater Enhance son out of a Hexel Yukon Gold sired dam moves home to Dungiven to join the flock of AM McFarlane for 1100gns.

The Ballydesland pen was popular among the buyers with them returning to secure a full brother to the shearling leader selling for 1000gns to I White.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Murray Annett came in close behind at 950gns with his Milestonehill exhibit, another Ballydesland Eddie son out of a Watchknowe Yangtse daughter. He joins S & B Jamieson’s flock at Ballycastle.

James Cleland, Rose Hall Flock claims the SH Coleman Ltd Reserve Champion rosette from judge Michael Reynolds at the recent NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club Harvest show and sale in Ballymena.

Leading the way for the ram lamb sales was Elliot Bell with his Willsborough exhibit. This Mellor Vale Déjà vu son stood 2nd in the judge’s line-up and was in demand with the hammer falling at 1550gns to James & Austin Morgan, Newry.

Andrew Fyffe’s Fairywater SH Coleman Champion moves home to join fellow breeder Owen Donohoe’s flock for 1150gns. He is a March born Craighead Eyecatcher son out of a Garngour Alabama daughter.

Selling late in the sale

was J Wilson & J & A Moses Blackstown Flock with a Midlock Firefly son out of a Kiltariff Donkey Kong daughter. He changed hands to Leslie Turtle for 1000gns.

Michael Reynolds, judge presents Andrew Fyffe, Fairywater Flock with the SH Coleman Ltd champion rosette at the NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club Harvest show and sale in Ballymena recently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also selling from the same pen was a Ballygroogan Freelander son out of a Knock Classic sired dam to S & B Jamieson for 900gns. Selling for the same money was a Rhaeadr Entrepreneur son out of a Hexel Diamond Joe daughter from James Wilkinson’s Ballygroogan pen to Martin Brogan Omagh.

Other Leading Prices

Shearling Rams

J Watson 880gns

James Cleland, Rose Hall Flock claims the SH Coleman Ltd Reserve Champion rosette from judge Michael Reynolds at the recent NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club Harvest show and sale in Ballymena.

J Cleland 880gns

PJ Kinney 800gns

M/S M&J Watson 800gns; 680gns; 550gns

E Bell 750gns

McKinney Bros 720gns; 680gns

A Irwin 700gns

C Price 650gns

A Gault 520gns

Ram Lambs

J Wilkinson 750gns

J Moon 720gns

M Patterson 680gns

A Kennedy 680gns

P Boyd 680gns; 680gns

A Fyffe 620gns

G Beacom 620gns

D Jones 620gns

D Warwick 600gns

N Ross 600gns

SH Coleman Championship

Shearling Ram Class: 1. James Cleland; 2. P & R Garrivan; 3. McKinney Bros; 4. M/S M & J Watson; 5. J Watson; 6. PJ Kinney

Ram Lamb Class: 1. A Fyffe; 2. Elliot Bell; 3. G Beacom; 4. J Gault; 5. J Boyd; 6. A & J Moon

SH Coleman Champion: A Fyffe