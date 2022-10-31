NI Texel Club Ram Sales end on a high note for Duvarren Flock

This sale saw Shearling Ram and Ram Lamb sales get steady trade with Shearling rams peaking at £1312.50 and ram lambs at £997.50. The Club wish to thank SH Coleman, Glarryford for their continued support and sponsorship and judge James Wilkinson. Topping the evening sale was John Watson, Duvarren Flock with his homebred shearling ram, Duvarren Empire. Mr Watson’s sub lot stood 4th in Mr Wilkinson’s line-up and sold to Brian Cassidy, Maghera for £1312.50. Coming in next for the cash for a shearling ram was Pat Garrivan’s exhibit, Ballydesland Enterprise, a Glenhone DJ son who moves home to join D Mullan’s flock in Garvagh for £997.50. Mr Wilkinson’s 1st place shearling later sold for £892.50 to Ian Gibson, Broughshane. Shearling rams saw strong trade averaging £687.50 for 20 and a 95% clearance rate.