NI Texel Club Ram Sales end on a high note for Duvarren Flock
The NI Texel Club held their final tup sale of the season in Ballymena Mart recently.
This sale saw Shearling Ram and Ram Lamb sales get steady trade with Shearling rams peaking at £1312.50 and ram lambs at £997.50. The Club wish to thank SH Coleman, Glarryford for their continued support and sponsorship and judge James Wilkinson. Topping the evening sale was John Watson, Duvarren Flock with his homebred shearling ram, Duvarren Empire. Mr Watson’s sub lot stood 4th in Mr Wilkinson’s line-up and sold to Brian Cassidy, Maghera for £1312.50. Coming in next for the cash for a shearling ram was Pat Garrivan’s exhibit, Ballydesland Enterprise, a Glenhone DJ son who moves home to join D Mullan’s flock in Garvagh for £997.50. Mr Wilkinson’s 1st place shearling later sold for £892.50 to Ian Gibson, Broughshane. Shearling rams saw strong trade averaging £687.50 for 20 and a 95% clearance rate.
Ram Lambs also ended the last sale of the season on a high note with Gary Beacom’s 4th placed lamb in the pre-sale show selling to top trade for ram lambs at £997.50. Lakeview Feeling Frisky sold to Martin Moore Co Westmeath. Mr Beacom’s pen remained in high demand among buyers going on to sell 3 of this lamb’s penmates for £840. Lakeview Funky sold to Philip Kerr Ballymena; March born Lakeview Fiddle, a Glenside Emerald King son heads to Tobermore to David Johnston’s flock and Lakeview Flashback joins A McMullan’s Flock at Glenariff. Taking the same money at £840 was Alastair Gault’s SH Coleman Champion, Forkins Fermanagh. He moves home to join I Montgomery’s flock in Ballymena. Ram Lambs saw ram lambs average £507 and see clearance of 94%.
SH Coleman Championship Results:
Shearling Ram Class: 1 David Jones Backburn; 2 Michael Reynols Crunagh; 3 Alastair Gault Forkins; 4 John Watson Duvarren; 5 Messrs Price Loanends; 6 McCracken Farms Midas
Ram Lamb Class: 1 Alastair Gault Forkins; 2 Patrick Donnelly Donrho; 3 Charlie Fyffe Botera; 4 Gary Beacom Lakeview; 5 Nigel Ross Glenross; 6 James Adam Kerryhill
SH Coleman Champion: Alastair Gault Forkins. SH Coleman Reserve Champion: Patrick Donnelly Donrho
Other Leading prices: D Jones 600gns; A Gault 750gns; 750gns; 700gns; M Reynolds 700gns. J Watson 650gns. C Price 700gns. M Annett 600gns. M McCracken 650gns. M& J Watson 650gns. A Fyffe 700gns. N Ross 700gns; 600gns. B Dougherty 600gns. J Gault 650gns. R Mulligan 650gns. G Beacom 650gns. J Wilkinson 700gns