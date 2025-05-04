NI Water asks farmers to check for leaks to avoid large bills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​NI Water is urging farmers across Northern Ireland to check their land and buildings for water leaks.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​With spring upon us, cattle are venturing outside to enjoy the milder weather. The supplies to field troughs are once again in demand, and this can lead to an increase in leaks. It is therefore important, that once the supply is turned on, it is monitored for leaks that may have developed over the winter.

Paul Bryce, head of water at NI Water said: “We know spring is an important time for our farming community, with many animals being put out to fields after a long winter. We are urging farmers to check their meters in advance of turning on troughs and other water sources. Once they have been turned on, check the meter again. If it is moving quickly, you will know you have a leak on your property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As farmers pay for their water, every leak is money down the drain for them. By checking their properties, outside taps, land and troughs, leaks can be repaired quickly which will avoid a big bill. A typical leak at a drinking trough can increase a farmer’s water bill by as much as £200 per week.

Farmers are advised to check for leaks

“Over 60% of our non-domestic customers are classified as farms, so it is a very important consumer group for us. On a dairy farm, livestock drinking water accounts for between 50% and 75% of the farm’s water usage. It is therefore vital farmers have a clean constant supply of water.”

If farmers find a leak, they should contact a WaterSafe plumber for assistance at www.watersafe.org.uk or alternatively contact NI Water for advice on 03457 44 00 88 or email [email protected]

Saving money on your next bill might be easier than finding your lost sheep by following some of our key tips:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Check meters on a regular basis. A higher reading may indicate a leak which should be located and repaired as quickly as possible

- Ensure you have a good understanding of the layout of pipework within your land

- Consider mapping the line of the pipework, which can extend over several acres of land

- Know where your stop valves are located

- Ideally, install a number of stop valves to isolate water supply to disused areas of the farm especially during the winter months

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Check for and repair any leakage promptly to reduce water bills, which are a major liability for a working farm

- Inspect remote troughs which may not be used over the winter, particularly the exposed pipe leading into the trough; if cattle are inside consider turning the supply to the trough off

- Ensure all underground pipes are buried 750 millimetres below ground level

- Ensure any pipes within buildings are insulated

- Examine the adequacy of storage in the event of a supply problem. NI Water recommends at least 24 hours storage