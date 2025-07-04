NI Water urgent appeal to public to stop water activities at key reservoirs

NI Water has issued an urgent appeal to the public to stop water activities at key reservoirs

NI Water is issuing a stark reminder to members of the public visiting the Silent Valley Mountain Park, Ben Crom and Spelga Dam areas that swimming, diving and any other water activities are strictly forbidden.

The warning comes after NI Water rangers recently received reports of visitors engaging in inappropriate and unsafe activities in the area, including swimming and diving into the weirs at Dunny Water, swimming above Silent Valley and paddle boarding above Silent Valley. NI Water is also aware that individuals are inappropriately posting their activities across social media and wrongly encouraging other people to do likewise.

NI Water’s Gary Presho explains: “It is not a case that we prohibit these activities to stop people having fun. The ban is there to save lives, it is as simple and stark as that. There are significant risks with the activities being observed and reported. Having watched the footage myself, the fear is that others will follow and it may only be a matter of time until someone is seriously injured or worse, there could be a fatality.

“NI Water is urging the public not to take part in any water activities due to the inherent dangers. Those posting their activities online are encouraging others to take part in something that could ultimately cost them their lives.

“Reservoirs might look like the perfect place to cool down on a warm day but even an innocent paddle can quickly turn into an emergency. Reservoirs pose significant safety risks like cold water temperatures, strong currents, hidden hazards and difficulty exiting the water.”

NI Water has explicitly stated that its reservoirs and lands around them are working sites and are therefore dangerous and not suitable for any water activities. The company is reminding visitors that these bodies of water can be deceptively dangerous, with hidden hazards and cold water shock posing serious risks.

Gary added: ”The Water Incident Database (WAID), which was developed by the National Water Safety Forum, also shows inland open waters such as reservoirs are leading locations for accidental drownings, with recreational activities accounting for 48% of deaths, especially during July. This further emphasises the need to remain vigilant and treat our waterways with respect. Please always remember to play safe and stay safe around our reservoirs and behave responsibly by adhering to our safety signage on site."

Reservoir safety facts from NI Water:

- The water in reservoirs have bitterly cold temperatures, even in the summer months

- Strong underwater currents can trouble even the most confident of swimmers

- Reservoirs are often very deep, much deeper than you expect

- There may be hidden debris or underwater hazards which can cause injury, including weeds and plants, pumps/mechanical equipment which can entangle you under the water

- It can be very difficult to get out of the water (steep slimy banks)

- There are no lifeguards on duty

The National Water Safety Forum have some important advice if you get into difficulty around water:

Float to Live: lean back and use your arms and legs to help you float, then get control of your breathing before calling for help or swimming to safety

If you see someone else in trouble in the water, call 999 or 112. If you are at the coast ask for the coastguard, if you are inland, ask for the fire service.