NI Water urges farmers to protect water quality this summer

Clean water is vital for Northern Ireland’s health, environment, and economy.

However, during the busy summer months, agricultural activity - particularly silage effluent, slurry spreading, and fertiliser application - can have significant impacts on water quality if not managed carefully.

NI Water is therefore calling on farmers to take proactive steps to reduce the risk of water pollution and protect rivers, lakes, and drinking water supplies. Run-off from farms can carry harmful nutrients, leading to contamination, algal blooms, and long-term damage to aquatic ecosystems.

To safeguard water quality, NI Water urges farmers to follow best practices:

Silage Effluent: Ensure effluent (silage run-off) is properly collected and stored - just one drop of silage effluent can pollute a vast amount of water. Keep storage areas secure and check for leaks regularly.

Slurry Spreading: Avoid spreading slurry when rain is forecast, as this can lead to runoff into watercourses. Maintain buffer zones near rivers and streams to keep nutrients in fields where they belong.

Fertiliser Application: Apply fertilisers wisely - too much, or poorly timed applications, can lead to excess nutrients washing into waterways, degrading water quality. Precision and timing matter.

NI Water catchment officer Peter Quinn said: “Protecting water quality is not just about compliance - it’s about preserving the natural environment, ensuring safe drinking water, and maintaining Northern Ireland’s reputation for sustainable farming. Farmers play a crucial role in keeping our waterways clean, and NI Water is committed to working alongside the agricultural community to provide guidance and support. Let’s work together to protect our water, safeguard our environment, and secure the future of farming.”