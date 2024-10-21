New Seaforde WI President Margaret McDowell-Wilcox welcomed all the ladies to their latest meeting.

Night of games at Seaforde WI meeting
It took the form of a games night and the competition was a sports shirt to be worn on the night. There was a varied collection from Baseball, to hockey, bridge to rugby, running to the Belfast Marathon, motorbike riding and Paralympics gold for the local girl.
Business was conducted and the Ballot was won by Tracey Lambert. Birthday girl was Lorraine Bothwell and the competition (drawn out of a hat) was won by the new President Margaret wearing her husband’s running shirt, second Adrienne O'Neill, third Mandy McCandless, Adrienne and Mandy being new members.
The fun the began. Splitting into teams, curling was played at one end of the hall and boccia at the other. Very few had played either game so you can imagine the laughter and chaos.
Members then traded places. The curling actually produced a first and second, however the boccia ladies were having too much fun to take scores.
Curling first went to Judith Wainwright and second to Emily McCourt.
A great night was had and tea was most welcome.
The chosen charity for 2025 is Mourne Mountain Rescue.
Ladies why not come and take a look at the WI, become part of a supportive group, make lasting friends and have fun. They meet the second Monday of the month YFC Hall in Seaforde at 7.30pm.
For more information please contact Judith Wainwright 07743385020.
