It will have come as a disappointment to everyone that Lough Neagh has again developed an algal bloom in recent weeks.

Given its importance as a source of drinking water for so much of Northern Ireland, it is more important than ever to address this issue.

To this end, DAERA Minister, Andrew Muir has published a 37-point plan to address the issues around water quality in the Lough Neagh catchment area. Where these measures relate to agriculture, they will need to be actively supported by NIGTA members and their customers.

The plan is science-led and offers a way forward to begin to reverse the high levels of phosphorous ending up in our waterways and lakes. Key elements of this plan include Education, Incentivisation, Regulation, Enforcement and Governance. Fertiliser and Soil Nutrient Index

Taken at a recent meeting with DAERA Minister. L-R: David Garrett, Acting CEO, Gary McIntyre, NIGTA President, Mary Preston, NIGTA Scientific Committee, Andrew Muir, DAERA Minister, Andrea Russell, Cefetra, Jim Uprichard, NIGTA Sustainability Committee.

A major initiative that cannot be underestimated is the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SNHS) currently being rolled out across the province.

This scheme aims to optimise nutrient application by establishing the nutrient profile of every field so that tailored fertiliser applications can be made and excess applications of key nutrients especially Phosphorous can be avoided.

Zone 3 in the northwest of Northern Ireland is now open for registrations and by mid-July 1560 applications consisting of almost 35,000 fields have been received in that zone.

It will be important that the findings from each farm and field are acted upon and fertiliser applications tailored accordingly.

There will be a consultation exercise on restricting the use of chemical fertilisers containing phosphorus on grassland, guided by science and evidence including the SNHS. What this could mean is that if phosphorous fertiliser use is not reduced to more acceptable levels, then it could be controlled by legislation.

Feed Specifications

A DEFRA-led Dairy Demonstrator Project will undertake to evaluate on-farm livestock diets which reduce ammonia emissions, phosphorus losses and greenhouse gas in dairy herds in Northern Ireland. Its stated aim will be to reduce phosphorus and nitrogen inputs to more sustainable levels without adversely impacting animal performance.

Over-supply of phosphorous and nitrogen (protein) in diets is not only wasteful and economically damaging, but also damaging to the environment.

NIGTA will have an important role in supplying much of the relevant expertise in formulating and supplying nutritionally precise diets to trial farms.

In dairy cow diets, phosphorous target levels have been reduced safely over the past twenty years and due to the mineral composition of typical feed ingredients, rarely does a dairy diet need phosphorous supplementation.

Late stage monogastric diets now seldom have any requirement for elemental phosphorous as phytase enzymes have become ever more efficient in extracting the locked up phosphorous in the feed ingredients. Over the years, this type of progress has mitigated the impact of food production here in Northern Ireland on the local environment.